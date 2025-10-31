October 31, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

2nd T20I: Abhishek hits 68 as Australia bowl out India for 125

2nd T20I: Abhishek hits 68 as Australia bowl out India for 125

Melbourne, Oct 31 (IANS) Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma’s 68 off 37 balls was the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming Indian batting display, as the visitors’ were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

India’s innings never quite recovered from a top-order collapse triggered by Josh Hazlewood, who picked a sensational 3-13 by extracting seam movement and bounce and maintaining a probing length that left the visitors’ reeling in powerplay.

Amidst all this, Abhishek mixed power with placement and found gaps with ease in his counterattacking knock laced with eight fours and two sixes. He also stitched a 56-run stand with Harshit Rana, who was promoted to number seven and made it count by making 35 off 33 balls.

India’s innings began with a burst of intent from Abhishek, who flicked and lofted Xavier Bartlett for four and six respectively. But Australia managed to halt India’s momentum as Shubman Gill miscued a loft to mid-off against Hazlewood, while Sanju Samson’s stay was short-lived as Nathan Ellis got one to seam back in and trap him lbw.

With the wicket offering movement, India’s batters struggled to settle as Suryakumar Yadav edged behind off Hazlewood, while Tilak Varma miscued a flick to deep square leg and handed Hazlewood his second scalp of the over, as India lost four wickets in powerplay.

A mix-up leading to Axar Patel’s run-out added to India’s woes, and with their innings in disarray, Rana and Abhishek hit a couple of boundaries each to help India regain some rhythm. Abhishek continued to bat with flair and got his half-century off just 23 balls.

But Rana’s dismissal - caught by Tim David off Bartlett - ended a vital stand that kept India afloat. After that, India’s innings nosedived as Shivam Dube nicked behind off Bartlett, while Kuldeep Yadav holed out to mid-on off Marcus Stoinis.

Abhishek’s innings ended when he was trapped lbw by Ellis, while Jasprit Bumrah’s run out ensured India’s innings wrapped up quickly, where batters minus Abhishek and Rana made only 19 runs.

Brief Scores: India 125 in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Harshit Rana 35; Josh Hazlewood 3-13, Nathan Ellis 2-21) against Australia

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Josh Hazlewood bowled well, difficult to recover when four down in power-play, says Suryakumar Yadav after India lose to Australia in second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hazlewood bowled well, difficult to recover when four down in power-play, says Suryakumar

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released ( Photo Credit: Ram Pothineni/X)

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released

Arihant, Anika clinch U-19 titles at Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: ISA

Arihant, Anika clinch U-19 titles at Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships

India aims 300 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity by 2030

India aims 300 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity by 2030

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh help Australia beat India by four wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and take 1-0 lead at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hazlewood and Marsh help Australia beat India by four wickets, take 1-0 lead (ld)

Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Sardar Patel faced 2 deadly attacks in 1939, Congress buried truth for 86 years: BJP

Sardar Patel faced 2 deadly attacks in 1939, Congress buried truth for 86 years: BJP

Farah Khan reveals Aryan Khan is a huge fan of Rajat Bedi

Farah Khan reveals Aryan Khan is a huge fan of Rajat Bedi