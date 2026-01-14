2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out takes NZ to seven-wicket win over India

Rajkot, Jan 14 (IANS) Daryl Mitchell hit a superb unbeaten 131 off 117 balls to guide New Zealand to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory over India in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. India’s total of 284/7 was built around KL Rahul’s composed 112 not out, his eighth century in the format.

Chasing 285, the visitors were reduced to 46/2, but Mitchell and Will Young rebuilt with a commanding 162-run stand off 152 balls for the third wicket. The pair kept the required rate in check, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries to blunt India’s attack on a pitch that eased out under lights after being two-paced.

Though Young fell for 87 off 98 balls, laced with seven boundaries, Mitchell pressed on to his eighth ODI century in a knock laced with 11 fours and two sixes, with his dismantling of Kuldeep Yadav being a treat to watch. He also found good support in Glenn Phillips, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 25 balls.

Having scored hundreds against India in losing causes previously, Mitchell ensured his knock carried New Zealand home this time, finishing with a flourish and striking the winning runs to close the chase with 15 balls remaining.

India's new-ball attack threatened early dominance, as Mohammed Siraj and particularly Harshit Rana exploited seam movement to reduce New Zealand to 46 for 2 in the 13th over. While Devon Conway’s off-stump was sent on a walk by Rana for 16, Henry Nicholls tendency to pull proved his undoing against Prasidh Krishna, as he chopped onto his stumps for 10.

Rana's uncomfortable lengths and extra bounce were troublesome, as Young survived the tough exam. However, he and Mitchell demonstrated exemplary composure to rebuild. The turning point came when Mitchell launched an assault on Kuldeep Yadav, depositing the spinner for a six and four in his opening over, as it set the tone for an off-day for him and Ravindra Jadeja, as the pitch flattened out with the cooling evening temperature.

Young reached his first fifty in 12 ODI innings with an elegant punch through point off Krishna, before falling 14 runs short of what would have been a deserved century when he top-edged a pull to the deep off Kuldeep.

India's fielding lapses compounded their troubles – in the 36th over, Jadeja misfielded a on a reverse-sweep before missing a straightforward run-out opportunity with Mitchell stranded mid-pitch, while Krishna spilt a dolly at long-on off the same batsman.

Phillips assured knock ensured there were no late hiccups as Mitchell fittingly sealed victory with an audacious ramp over the wicketkeeper, finishing flat on his back in a clinical triumph for New Zealand. The series now heads to Indore for what promises to be a tantalising series decider on Sunday.

Brief scores:

India 284/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112 not out, Shubman Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3-56, Michael Bracewell 1-34) lost to New Zealand 286/3 in 47.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 131 not out, Will Young 87; Prasidh Krishna 1-49, Harshit Rana 1-52) by seven wickets

