258 Maoists surrender in two days; HM Amit Shah declares Naxalism is ‘breathing its last’

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 258 Naxalites have surrendered over the past two days across Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The announcement, made via HM Shah’s official X handle, marks a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to dismantle Naxalism and reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society.

According to HM Shah, “170 Naxalites laid down arms today in Chhattisgarh, following 27 who surrendered yesterday (Wednesday). In Maharashtra, 61 Naxalites also surrendered yesterday (Wednesday), bringing the total to 258 individuals who have renounced violence and expressed renewed faith in the Indian Constitution.”

Calling it a “major success in the fight against Naxalism,” HM Shah commended the surrendering individuals for choosing peace over violence.

He attributed the development to the sustained efforts of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that “Naxalism is breathing its last.”

HM Shah reiterated the government’s clear stance on Left-Wing Extremism: “Our policy against Naxalites is clear—those who wish to surrender are welcome, but those who continue to take up arms will face harsh action from our security forces.

He also issued a public appeal to all remaining Naxalites to abandon violence and return to the mainstream. The mass surrender is being seen as a result of intensified security operations, strategic outreach programs, and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at encouraging extremists to reintegrate into civil society.

Officials believe that the trend reflects growing disillusionment among Naxalite cadres and a shift in public sentiment in affected regions. Security experts have hailed the development as a turning point in India’s decades-long battle against Maoist insurgency, which has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted development in several states.

With more surrenders expected in the coming weeks, the government is optimistic about further weakening the Naxal movement and restoring peace in previously troubled areas.

As the nation watches closely, this wave of surrenders could mark the beginning of the end for one of India’s most persistent internal security challenges.

--IANS

sktr/dan