23 ITEC partner countries get in-depth understanding of GeM digital architecture

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The government on Friday said that a delegation of 24 senior government officers from 23 Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries visited the head office of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The visit was part of a capacity-building initiative under the MoU between GeM and the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).

“The visit marked a significant step forward in advancing international collaboration on digital public procurement reforms and reflected the shared vision of GeM and AJNIFM to promote capacity-building, thought leadership, and procurement excellence across borders,” said a Commerce Ministry statement.

The statement further stated that the engagement deepened global understanding of India’s digital procurement transformation and reinforced GeM’s position as a global benchmark for transparent, efficient, and technology-driven public procurement.

“Our aim is to build a procurement ecosystem that is not only efficient, but inclusive. When buyers and sellers connect in a fair, transparent online marketplace, the country benefits,” said GeM CEO Mihir Kumar.

According to the ministry, the programme provided delegates with an in-depth understanding of GeM’s digital architecture, best-in-class procurement practices, and the transformational outcomes achieved across India.

It also addressed systemic challenges of traditional procurement and demonstrated how GeM’s technology-led solutions are redefining the public procurement landscape.

GeM has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing global advocacy for digital public procurement reform, sharing India’s expertise with partner nations and enabling the adoption of scalable, transparent, and inclusive procurement practices worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) crossed a historic milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore in cumulative gross merchandise value (GMV) since its inception in 2016, an official statement said recently. This achievement underlines the trust and confidence of buyers and sellers across India in GeM’s vision of creating a transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement ecosystem.

—IANS

na/

