20 AIIMS institutions ink pact to establish pan-India collaborative research consortium

New Delhi, January 29 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a pan-India collaborative framework to enhance biomedical and clinical research in the country.

The agreement made on AIIMS Research Day 2026 aims to foster joint research projects, multi-institutional studies, clinical trials, exchange of researchers, and systematic sharing of knowledge and best practices across the AIIMS network.

The participating institutions include AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bibinagar, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Madurai, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raebareli, Raipur, Rajkot, and Rishikesh.

“The establishment of this collaborative research consortium reflects our collective commitment to advancing high-quality, nationally relevant research. By bringing together the strengths of AIIMS institutions across India, we aim to generate robust scientific evidence, promote innovation, and support informed decision-making in healthcare. This platform will continue to evolve as a key driver of collaborative research in the years ahead,” said Prof. M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS Delhi.

The research will also include emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, affordable cancer therapies, healthcare-associated infections, and metabolic disorders.

The agreement provides for the nomination of nodal officers and single points of contact in each institution to facilitate effective coordination and implementation of collaborative activities.

The pan-India research consortium is expected to strengthen research capacity, accelerate translation of scientific findings into healthcare solutions, and contribute to evidence-based policy formulation in the country.

“The pan-India research consortium provides a structured mechanism to undertake large, multi-institutional studies that are essential for addressing complex health challenges. By harmonising research protocols, sharing expertise, and leveraging the diverse patient populations across AIIMS institutions, this collaboration will strengthen research quality, improve reproducibility, and enable faster translation of evidence into clinical practice and public health policy,” said Prof. Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research), AIIMS Delhi.

AIIMS Research Day 2026, to be observed on January 29-30, will provide a platform to showcase institutional research priorities, foster dialogue on emerging scientific challenges, and reaffirm the role of the AIIMS network in advancing evidence-based healthcare and policy in India.

--IANS

rvt/