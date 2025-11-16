1st Test: SA beat India by 30 runs in Kolkata, take 1-0 series lead (Ld)

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) Despite being bowled out for 159 on day one after choosing to bat first, World Test Championship winners South Africa executed a remarkable comeback to defeat India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 124, South Africa dismissed India for only 93 in 35 overs on Day 3.

The 30-run victory also marked South Africa’s first Test win in India after 15 years, as the visitors now hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Off-spinner Simon Harmer starred with figures of 4-21, while the rest of the attack combined to dismantle India’s batting order on a challenging pitch, where anything above 100 to chase was always going to be a tough ask.

In the chase of 124, India sorely missed Shubman Gill, who was ruled out due to neck surgery and needed hospitalisation. After skipper Temba Bavuma’s fighting 55 not out, and his handy 44-run stand with Corbin Bosch, South Africa’s lead was extended to 123. Harmer’s excellent bowling, along with key wickets from Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj, helped the Proteas stun India and leave the crowd silent.

Resuming day three from 93/7, India were the early favourites to make further inroads and take control of the game. However, South Africa seized control by adding 60 crucial runs, with Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 helping them reach 153 in their second innings. Bosch started by sweeping Ravindra Jadeja for four and scored singles to advance the total.

With Bavuma providing stability from the other end, South Africa added 27 runs in the first 30 minutes. Bavuma continued to gain confidence – defending firmly with soft hands – even as Bosch swept and reverse-swept Kuldeep Yadav for four and six respectively, before his off-stump was rattled by Jasprit Bumrah’s inswinger.

With steely composure and risk-free batting, Bavuma reached his first half-century of the Test with a streaky four to fine leg. Bavuma also scored his seventh fifty-plus inning in his last 11 Tests, earning warm applause from the crowd. Mohammed Siraj then delivered a decisive burst, rattling Harmer’s off-stump with a length ball before trapping Maharaj lbw with a yorker to conclude South Africa’s innings.

India’s chase of 124 began uncertainly as Jansen had Yashasvi Jaiswal poking at a length ball, which took the outside edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne, dismissing the opener for a four-ball duck. In his subsequent over, Jansen's extra bounce surprised KL Rahul, who edged to Verreynne. Facing a disciplined Jansen and consistent off-spinner Simon Harmer, Jurel and Sundar survived nervous moments before the lunch break.

The post-lunch session began with Jurel’s fluent flicks and Sundar’s patience helping India reduce their target to under 100 runs. It also helped that South Africa was briefly without Jansen, who left the field after lunch but returned quickly.

There was a moment of drama when Bosch thought he had Jurel caught behind, only for the review to show the ball had missed the bat. Just as India looked settled, Harmer struck with his innocuous short ball, for which Jurel went on the back foot to pull but miscued it to deep midwicket.

His dismissal resulted from South Africa’s relentless pressure, which produced only one run from 20 deliveries. The crowd’s disappointment was set to grow when South Africa believed they had Rishabh Pant caught at backward short leg off Maharaj. However, the crowd cheered happily when the large screen showed "not out," as replays revealed the ball had deflected off the fielder’s forearm.

But Harmer struck again when, on another innocuous delivery, Pant played a firm straight shot that returned to the off-spinner, who took a simple catch to dismiss the stand-in India captain for two. With Sundar displaying patience in his solid defensive batting, Jadeja demonstrated proactiveness by taking a boundary off both Jansen and Harmer.

A hush fell over Eden Gardens when Harmer released some dip on a fuller ball to hit Jadeja on the boot and trap him lbw, with the dismissal also costing India a review. Aiden Markram’s useful off-spin bowling provided South Africa with another vital breakthrough as he found Sundar’s outside edge and had him caught at first slip, ending the all-rounder’s resistance at 31 off 92 balls.

Harmer struck again when his off-break spun past Kuldeep’s defensive shot and hit him on the back leg, trapping him lbw. Kuldeep reviewed, but it was in vain as Harmer took his fourth wicket. Axar had the crowd roaring with delight by slog-sweeping Maharaj for four, before smashing him for two sixes.

But Maharaj had the last laugh when Axar tried to slog-sweep his slower delivery, but the bat turned at the point of impact and the top edge was caught by Bavuma running back from mid-wicket. On the very next ball, Maharaj had Siraj edging to first slip, sparking jubilant victorious scenes in the Proteas camp.

Brief Scores: South Africa 159 and 153 in 54 overs (Temba Bavuma 55 not out, Corbin Bosch 25; Ravindra Jadeja 4-50, Mohammed Siraj 2-2) beat India 189 and 93 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31, Axar Patel 26; Simon Harmer 4-21, Marco Jansen 2-15) by 30 runs

--IANS

nr/bc