1st Test: No big-stage jitters for new players due to robust domestic setup, says Rahul

Galle, Aug 19 (IANS) India's robust first-class ecosystem and 'A' team exposure tours have significantly reduced the gap for youngsters stepping into the high-pressure environment of Test cricket, said vice-captain KL Rahul after the side secured a dominant 165-run victory over Sri Lanka here on Wednesday.

At the Galle International Stadium, India unearthed match-winners like top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who played pivotal roles in the crucial triumph. While Suthar had a match haul of ten wickets, including six in the second innings, Padikkal smashed 167 and 44 to ensure India were always ahead in the game.

“A lot of credit goes to how our first-class setup is done and how some of these guys are in the India A structure that has been there for at least, I know, the last few years. The teams are touring to countries that we are going to play in a couple of months before. So Devdutt was here a month or six weeks before the Test series and played a couple of games there, and then we played a practice game here to get used to those conditions.

“But once you sort of put players in those positions and give them the exposure and the experience that they need at that level, I feel like that really helps them understand what they need to do when they come into the national team, and they're better prepared and give themselves a better chance to do well at this level.

“It's not like you go from playing Ranji Trophy cricket straight into an Indian team and a Test match in a couple of months, where that difference is huge. The standard from there to here is a big jump, so then sometimes players are found wanting, and they need to figure out their game at an international level and when there's already so much pressure, that becomes hard sometimes,” Rahul said in the post-match press conference.

Both Suthar and Padikkal were India ‘A’ regulars, including in the 1-0 win in Sri Lanka in June-July, before shining now in Galle. Rahul also noted that proper planning by the authorities allows talented players to arrive ready for the highest level.

“But because of the way Indian cricket is structured, and first-class cricket is structured, I feel like they go from first-class Ranji Trophy to playing a lot of India A games, and they've toured Australia, Sri Lanka, England and all of these places. So it helps them get better at their game and understand their game, and by the time they've got their Test cap, they're well aware of their own game and the expectations of playing at international cricket and what they can do to do well here.

“So I think a lot of credit goes to that, and obviously they're all special players. They've done well for their states and scored runs or taken a lot of wickets. They're special players and have the skill, but helping them by giving them the right opportunities and sending them to the right places to play cricket and test their own game, I think, gets them ready for international cricket, and that's what's helped the Indian team in the last few years,” he added.

Lavishing praise on Padikkal for his magnificent 167 in the first innings, especially coming after B Sai Sudharsan was ruled out due to a right foot injury, Rahul, who hit 82 and 35 in the match, described the knock as the turning point of the Galle Test going in India’s favour.

“Firstly, on his innings, I think that innings was for me the defining part of this Test match. The way he batted, the tempo that he batted with, and to go on and get a big hundred in the first innings really set up the game for us. The conditions were really hot, and it was challenging physically as well, so for him to get through that and firstly to get his first hundred, it's a special moment.

“But to go on from there and get a big first innings total really set up this Test match, so that was really pleasing and someone who I've played a lot of cricket with and seen him grow up and come from Bengaluru and play for Karnataka was really happy to be there and to witness his first hundred and hopefully carries this confidence into the next game and into his Test career as well.”

Detailing a review discussion during their partnership on day four, where Rahul survived a close LBW call after Devdutt Padikkal convinced him to take a DRS review, which eventually saved him from being dismissed, Rahul said, “The conversation there was, obviously you would have seen the video, I was walking back, and I felt like it was out.

“The only doubt that I had was, did I get outside the line, and he said, ‘No, I don't think it's outside the line, but I think it might be high,’ and then he said, ‘Might as well, we have three reviews, so just take it, I think it might be a little high.’

“So I reluctantly took it, and then when it happened to be missing, then obviously, I didn't get too many runs after that, but when you get chances like that as a batter, it's a gift, it's a second chance, and I'm a little disappointed that I couldn't convert it, but it was a sweet moment.”

Turning his attention to what makes Suthar an effective red-ball bowler, Rahul pointed out the subtle trickery that makes him difficult for international batters to face. “I think whatever we have played of him in the nets, it's the subtle variations. With the same actions and angles, and without changing his arm speed, he's able to bowl slower, and with the same arm speed he's able to bowl quicker as well.

“Just very subtle variations. Sometimes the angles, especially in Galle, when the wind was blowing from one side, he used that drift really well, and from there the ball straightens or comes in. That's something that he's always done. Even in India A, when I went to Australia, he played there as well. We played against him at home.

“So that's something that he's been really good at. I think he's very consistent. Just using subtle variations, he's able to do that throughout the day. So the batsmen will also think, if he's not moving, then I'll have to do something. When you get a batter in that sort of mindset, you're winning the contest. In two Test matches that he's played, he's been able to do that.

“Hopefully he'll just keep getting better and better. But I think his greatest thing is his pace that he bowls at and his consistency to always challenge all modes of dismissal because the line he bowls can be LBW as well. If there's a little turn, it can be caught behind as well. So that's a special skill to have. He possesses that and hopefully he keeps getting better and does well for India,” he concluded.

--IANS

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