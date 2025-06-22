1st Test: First half hour will be crucial, hopefully England get more runs on board, says Tongue

Leeds, June 22 (IANS) England fast bowler Josh Tongue believes the first 30 minutes will be vital for the hosts to add more runs and inch closer to taking the lead over India on the upcoming day three of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Ollie Pope’s unbeaten ninth Test century helped England reach 209/3 in 49 overs at stumps on day two’s play and trail India by 262 runs. "The first half hour will be crucial, getting through that period and then hopefully getting more runs on the board. It has been a good, tough couple of days of cricket."

"We only took three wickets on the first day but I felt everyone tried their hardest and that we were a bit unlucky. But we came back yesterday, getting four wickets in the first session and then mopping up the tail so we are happy where we are," said Tongue in a chat with broadcasters Sky Sports.

Asked how England’s dressing room was after day one’s play, Tongue said, “I felt that everyone had tried their hardest. We were a little unlucky, but we are happy where we are at the minute.”

After going wicketless on day one, Tongue bounced back with a quick four-wicket burst to end India's first innings on 471. He revealed a message from skipper Ben Stokes helped settle his initial nerves and find his groove.

"That first spell was definitely nervous, but when I got into my rhythm, I thought I created chances. Stokesy had a clear message to hit the pitch hard, and that helped. The swing from around the wicket to the left-handers helped. It’s more swing (than seam) at the minute."

"I was just trying to hit the pitch hard, as that was the plan. As soon as I saw the ball swinging back in, my first couple of balls to Pant, I started a bit too straight and then readjusted my line," he concluded.

