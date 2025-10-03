October 03, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

1st Test: Centuries from Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja extend India’s lead to 286 runs, deflate WI (ld)

Centuries by Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja extend India’s lead to 286 runs, deflate West Indies on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s batting riches came to the fore as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja registered centuries to put the hosts in complete command at the end of Day Two’s play in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

