1st T20I: What we fetch for is excellence and victory for the country, says Chakaravarthy

Nagpur, Jan 21 (IANS) India wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said his focus remains on excellence and contributing to the team’s success, as it begins the final lap of preparation for the Men’s T20 World Cup via the series opener against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

“It's obviously a good feeling when that's a validation of what you get from the external world, but that's not what we go and fetch for. What we strive for is excellence and victory for the country that we play for. So, that's what we are looking for, and things have been set in the right place, and we are all ready for what's happening,” said Chakaravarthy in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Chakaravarthy, the current top-ranked men’s T20I bowler, had a horrid time in the 2021 T20 World Cup. But after 2024, his resurgence has made him an established figure in the set-up.

“I would say I had to change my routine and change my skill in certain ways. As I already mentioned, I was more of a side-spin bowler before. But right now, I'm bowling more of over-spin, and including that, I have to spend more time in the gym, training, and all those things. So I changed my routines a bit, and that has worked for me,” he added.

Asked on the challenge of batters eyeing to attack him, Chakaravarthy said, “That generally plays into my favour. So, I want that to happen. I want them to take me on, and that's when I can create possibilities of them making a mistake. So, I'm happy with that.”

He signed off by talking about the way he practices on the eve of a game. “Basically, I do try to keep it as real as possible to the match. If I bowl a no-ball in practice, my next ball will be a free hit. So, I just don't go and bowl - I try to make it as close to the match as possible. So, that's my only goal.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/