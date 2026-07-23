1st T20I: Mayank, Prince, and Sooryavanshi star as India crush Zimbabwe by seven wickets (ld)

Harare, July 23 (IANS) Dynamic Delhi-based fast bowling duo of Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav delivered a masterclass in aggressive fast bowling before teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name in the history books with an 18-ball half-century as India registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club.

While Mayank took 2-18, Prince picked 2-19, with Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi bagging a scalp each. At 32/4, Zimbabwe were on the verge of getting a total less than 100. But Ryan Burl (26), Wessly Madhevere (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out) ensured Zimbabwe didn’t lose many wickets later and crossed the 120-mark.

The chase was always going to be a stroll in the park for India, as Sooryavanshi's 18-ball fifty, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes, made him the youngest player to score a half-century in international cricket. His blitzkrieg reduced the chase to a mere formality as India reached home with 40 balls remaining and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

The result also meant that Shreyas Iyer finally got a win as India’s T20I captain on his eighth attempt. Returning to international cricket after a 21-month injury lay-off, Mayank wasted no time making an impact. On the very first ball of the match, he hurled a 144 kmph back-of-a-length thunderbolt that nipped away and took Brian Bennett’s edge behind and got him out for a golden duck following a successful review by keeper Ishan Kishan.

Though debutant pacer Ashok Sharma was hit for back-to-back boundaries by fellow debutant Ben Curran, Prince ensured the pressure remained relentless from the other end. Coming into the attack in the fourth over, Prince struck with his second delivery as Curran miscued a pull straight to mid-wicket.

Mayank then used his pace to rush Dion Myers, who tamely chipped a length ball to mid-on, while skipper Sikandar Raza managed just four runs before slapping a back-of-a-length delivery from Shivam Dube straight to deep square leg.

Ryan Burl attempted to rebuild with a few heavy hits, including a six off Dube over deep mid-wicket. However, leg-spinner Bishnoi broke the 32-run partnership when Burl failed to clear the long-off boundary. Entering the death overs, Madhevere spearheaded a late push for the hosts.

He capitalised on anything loose, scooping Ashok Sharma fine for consecutive boundaries and dispatching Bishnoi over long-on for a six. Marumani added vital support with a crisp six off Dube, lifting the hosts past the 100-run mark. But India regained tight control in the final over.

Madhevere's useful stay ended when he was run out trying to sneak a second run following a sharp throw from Dube. Prince then dismissed Brad Evans for a duck on the very next ball as he mistimed a full toss straight to mid-off and capped off a clinical performance by the Indian bowlers.

Chasing 126, Sooryavanshi dismantled Richard Ngarava in the second over by smashing two mammoth sixes and a boundary to collect 20 runs. Despite losing opening partner Abhishek Sharma (1) to Blessing Muzarabani in the third over, Sooryavanshi showed no signs of slowing down.

While deploying the pull shot well and moving around the crease effectively, Sooryavanshi continued his onslaught against Evans - whipping him for consecutive boundaries, before smashing Muzarabani for two fours and a six down the ground.

From the other end, Ishan Kishan capitalised on poor lines from debutant Newman Nyamhuri to get three boundaries, even as Sooryavanshi brought up his maiden international fifty off just 18 balls at the venue where he hit an explosive 175 in this year’s U19 World Cup final.

But on the very next ball, his knock ended when he top-edged Ngarava to deep third man in the seventh over. By then, India were in a commanding position, and Kishan, along with Shreyas Iyer (27 not out) and Tilak Varma (5 not out) ensured there were no further hiccups in guiding India home.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 125/7 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 39, Tadiwanashe Marumani 27 not out; Mayank Yadav 2-18, Prince Yadav 2-19) lost to India 126/3 in 13.2 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 50, Ishan Kishan 35; Blessing Muzarabani 2-26, Richard Ngarava 1-30) by seven wickets

--IANS

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