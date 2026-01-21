1st T20I: Abhishek’s 84, Rinku’s 44 not out carry India to 238/7 against New Zealand

Nagpur, Jan 21 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma struck a magnificent 84 while Rinku Singh made a fantastic unbeaten 44 as India posted 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the New VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Abhishek stepped up to take on the bowlers and produced another stunning knock worth 35 balls laced with five fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 240. Rinku finished the innings strongly with a 20-ball 44 not out, studded with four boundaries and three sixes to guide India past the 230-mark after New Zealand had elected to bowl first.

Quickfire cameos of 32 and 25 from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India reach their highest total in a T20I against New Zealand. When India came out to bat, what would be a good score here was the question on everyone’s mind, considering a T20I game was being held in Nagpur after a long gap.

But they stayed true to their ultra-attacking style to amass another big total. Sanju Samson promised much in his 7-ball 10, taking on Kyle Jamieson for two pulled boundaries, before tamely flicking to mid-wicket.

Ishan Kishan, returning to international cricket for the first time after 2023, produced a brilliant straight lofted drive and lofted over mid-wicket, before being undone by Jacob Duffy’s slower ball, which he chipped to cover.

Suryakumar, without runs behind him, announced his arrival with a crisp back-foot drive on the first ball. At the other end, Abhishek had no second thoughts and stepped out to the best of the bowlers to hit sixes at will, while cutting and lofting to pick fours.

Suryakumar managed to hit his trademark pick-up shot for six while playing his lofts, drives, and sweeps. After Abhishek raced to a 22-ball fifty, his seventh in the format, skipper Mitchell Santner bounced back as Suryakumar holed out to long-on.

Abhishek hit a couple more boundaries before mis-hitting to long-on off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Hardik Pandya came out attacking against Jamieson and Santner before pulling to mid-wicket off Duffy, while Shivam Dube fell early in a caught-and-bowled dismissal to Jamieson.

Even as Axar Patel fell cheaply, Rinku dug deep, exploiting the loophole of New Zealand having to bowl either Santner or Daryl Mitchell with his lofts, slices, and slogs. He plundered 21 runs in the final over off Mitchell to push India past 230. For New Zealand, it would take a miracle to chase down the target, given India’s exceptional middle-overs bowling when defending totals.

Brief scores:

India 238/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 84, Rinku Singh 44 not out; Jacob Duffy 2-27, Kyle Jamieson 2-54) against New Zealand

--IANS

nr/bsk/