1st ODI: ‘Wicket didn't play the way we thought it would,’ says Mandhana after loss to Australia

Brisbane, Feb 24 (IANS) In the wake of India’s six-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Allan Border Field on Tuesday, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana remained optimistic about her team’s chances of moving forward.

Despite the loss, Mandhana emphasised the need for the team to stay focused and not let one setback affect their approach. "We started with the bat with two wickets down, which is never easy. We did really well in terms of coming back," she said in the post-match address.

India's top order had faced an early collapse, with opener Pratika Rawal and No. 3 batter Shafali Verma walking back for cheap scores, but fifties by Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur and a late 43-run knock by Shree Charani carried India to a below-par total of 214 before they were bowled out in the penultimate over.

Mandhana acknowledged the challenges posed by the pitch, stating that it didn’t play the way they had anticipated. "Wicket didn't play the way we thought it would," she noted.

When asked about the fitness of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the game due to injury, Mandhana expressed confidence, saying, "I haven’t seen her yet, but I think she’ll be fine."

Harmanpreet played a pivotal yet slow innings, scoring 53 runs off 84 balls before Ashleigh Gardner dismissed her. While in the field, the Indian World Cup-winning captain sustained a knee injury after being struck by a ball from Megan Schutt, but showed resilience and kept batting. Nevertheless, she did not participate in the second innings, with Mandhana standing in as captain throughout Australia’s chase.

Mandhana remained undeterred in her analysis of the match, urging her team to stay grounded and focus on the road ahead. "We've been playing good cricket, so it's not like we’ll change much after one loss," she said, reflecting on India’s overall strong form in the ongoing tour.

Despite the loss, Mandhana remained positive, noting that the team has built enough momentum to bounce back.

Mandhana further reiterated the team's resolve, saying, “We have to come together as a batting unit and post a good total. But we won’t think about it a lot. We have two days, will reflect on it and come back stronger."

The two teams will now travel to Hobart for the second ODI, scheduled for Friday.

