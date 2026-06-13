1st ODI: Gurbaz credits Gambhir’s guidance after hitting blazing ton against India

Dharamshala, June 13 (IANS) Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz said a conversation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the recent Test match in New Chandigarh helped him refine his shot selection, as he struck a blazing hundred in the rain‑hit first ODI against India at the HPCA Stadium on Saturday.

Gurbaz’s blazing knock of 102 off 51 balls was the centrepiece of Afghanistan’s batting effort. With some outstanding clean striking, Gurbaz raced to his ninth ODI hundred in just 48 balls – the fastest by an Afghanistani batter and the second fastest against India in ODIs.

“After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir, sir. That discussion really helped me. I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I’m very grateful for the guidance.

“When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection. He shared some positive ideas, and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively, and it worked for me,” Gurbaz said to broadcasters at mid-innings break.

Reflecting on his approach, especially with the innings shortened to 25 overs, Gurbaz said, “I’m grateful for the performance. I think the approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25‑over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team. It was nice to contribute.”

Despite Gurbaz’s fireworks, India’s debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey picked three wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh claimed two, as Afghanistan were bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs.

“It’s always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work. I’m very grateful. Scoring a hundred against India in India is special, but as I mentioned, it’s the reward for the effort I’ve put in,” added Gurbaz.

On the conditions, Gurbaz admitted that batting was not straightforward. “To be honest, the wicket isn’t easy, especially against spin. There was some turn and assistance for the spinners. But my focus was on backing myself and staying positive. There is definitely something in the pitch for the spinners, and if they bowl well, they can make an impact.”

--IANS

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