19 pc assets of Indian mutual fund industry came from B30 locations in Sep: Report

October 24, 2025

19 pc assets of the mutual fund industry comes from B30 locations in Sep: Report

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) As much as 19 per cent of the assets of the Indian mutual fund industry came from beyond the top 30 cities (B30 locations) in September 2025, a report said on Friday.

Assets from B30 locations increased from Rs 14.14 trillion in August to Rs 14.50 trillion in September, representing a growth of 2.6 per cent. While on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the same rose by 15 per cent.

"Meanwhile, Assets from top 30 cities (T30 locations) also grew 14 per cent YoY basis in Sep 2025," ICRA Analytics said, citing data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

According to the report, the B30 location continued to tend towards equity assets.

Nearly 76.60 per cent of the assets from B30 locations are in equity schemes and 9.12 per cent in balanced schemes in September. At the same time, close to 11.67 per cent of the assets from the B30 location are in debt-oriented schemes, while the same from the T30 location accounts for 30.39 per cent.

In September 2025, 27.52 per cent of assets held by individual investors are from the B30 locations, while 4.93 per cent of institutional assets come from B30 locations.

Institutional assets are concentrated in T30 locations, accounting for 95.07 per cent of the total. In September 2024, 26.94 per cent of assets were held by individual investors from B30 locations and 4.82 per cent of institutional assets from B30 locations.

Meanwhile, according to the report, as of September 2025, approximately 27.37 per cent of retail investors opted for direct investments, while 65.30 per cent of retail investors came through the route of Non-Associate Distributors.

Nearly 28.90 per cent of High Net Worth Individual (HNI) assets were directly invested. Additionally, 47.70 per cent of the mutual fund industry's assets were invested directly, and 45.96 per cent came from Non-Associate Distributors.

