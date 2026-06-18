16 lakh NEET candidates download admit cards: NTA ahead of re-exam

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Ahead of the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that nearly 16 lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their admit cards. The admit cards were released on June 14 for candidates appearing in the retest.

The NTA stated that it had received requests from several candidates who were unable to complete their account details due to various reasons and sought direct access to download their admit cards.

In response, the agency has decided to provide all candidates with the opportunity to download their admit cards for NEET (UG)-2026 through the official website, using their login credentials and selecting one of the available options.

Candidates may either choose to download their admit card immediately and complete the review and confirmation of their bank details for the examination fee refund at a later stage, or review and confirm their bank details first and then proceed to download the admit card.

The NTA has advised candidates facing any difficulty in downloading their admit cards to contact the agency through its helpline numbers, 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email their concerns to (neetug2026@nta.ac.in).

Candidates have also been urged to regularly visit the official websites of the NTA and NEET for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported question papers for the NEET-UG 2026 retest to 18 locations across the country as part of extensive security arrangements ahead of the examination.

The move comes amid heightened efforts by authorities to ensure that the re-examination is conducted smoothly, securely, and without any irregularities. Officials said the use of Air Force aircraft is intended to ensure the safe and timely delivery of question papers to designated distribution hubs nationwide.

The NTA, in coordination with other government agencies, has implemented a multi-layered security framework for the re-examination. Security personnel, local administration officials, and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to oversee the transportation, storage, and distribution of examination materials.

In addition, sensitive examination centres will be placed under enhanced surveillance. Authorities have introduced strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent any attempts to tamper with question papers or disrupt the examination process.

The NEET-UG 2026 retest will be conducted on June 21 for candidates affected by issues identified during the earlier examination process. The examination remains one of the largest entrance tests in the country and serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India.

--IANS

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