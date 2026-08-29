12th edition of Telangana Golconda Masters tees-off on September 1

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, will be staging the Telangana Golconda Masters 2026 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) from September 1 to 4, 2026.

The tournament which will witness participation by 132 golfers is supported by Telangana Tourism, Hyderabad Golf Association.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Honey Baisoya, Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan, Akshay Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan, to name a few.

The prominent foreign players in the field are defending champion Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh, Badal Hossain also from Bangladesh, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Uganda’s Joshua Seale and the Japanese duo of Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma and Rupinder Singh Gill.

The tournament is part of the Race to DP World India Championship which is a competition to crown the DP World PGTI’s number one player. This competition will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.

Kapil Dev, president, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), said, “We are extremely excited to return for the 12th edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters, an event that has established itself as one of the most eagerly-awaited tournaments on the DP World PGTI schedule. We are grateful to Telangana Tourism for its continued support and partnership in taking the tournament from strength to strength, and we thank the Hyderabad Golf Association for once again providing us with an excellent venue. The tournament will go a long way in promoting Telangana and the city of Hyderabad as a leading destination for golf tourism. With a strong field and great playing conditions provided by the HGA, we look forward to another exciting and closely-fought contest at the Telangana Golconda Masters.”

Jasvinder Singh Birgi, captain, Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), said, “We are honored to host the 12th edition of the prestigious Telangana Golconda Masters at the Hyderabad Golf Association. It is a proud moment for us to welcome some of the country’s finest golfing talent to our course. This tournament is a great opportunity for our members to witness top-tier competition and it also showcases our magnificent golf course to a global audience through the Live Telecast. The players will compete to win the magnificent trophy depicting the historic Golconda Fort which was launched by HGA during the first edition of the event. We look forward to an exciting week of world-class golf.”

Promoted by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), the 212-acre expanse provides an 18-hole, 6017-yard, par-70 layout that also features a floodlit driving range, a pro shop, a golf fitting shop, and training & practice facilities. A modern clubhouse with dining hall, lounge, open deck, change rooms, and trained staff is also in place.

--IANS

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