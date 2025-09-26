11 years of ‘Make in India’: Former CIC R.K. Mathur credits PM Modi’s bold reforms

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Former Chief Information Commissioner R.K. Mathur on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign has redefined the country’s growth story by breaking decades of stagnation in defence and industrial sectors and turning the initiative into a national mission of self-reliance and global competitiveness.

Speaking under the series 'The Modi Story', Mathur recalled that the campaign, announced by PM Modi on June 14, 2014, was not just a slogan but a structured reform programme.

"For decades, ordnance factories were running in an outdated style. Under PM Modi’s guidance, corporatisation was undertaken, converting 22 ordnance factories into nine public sector undertakings. Many of them are now listed on stock exchanges and performing substantially better," he said.

Mathur emphasised that the biggest transformation came in the area of defence procurement.

"Everyone knew how much delay used to occur. A new defence procurement procedure was prepared under which the highest priority was given to products made in India, followed by those made in India with foreign collaboration. This was a big change, aligning procurement with the Make in India mission," he added.

Mathur also underlined the government’s decision to liberalise foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence, which earlier had a 26 per cent cap. “The Prime Minister raised it to 51 per cent, and later it has gone up to almost 100 per cent on a case-to-case basis. This opened the doors for advanced technology and job creation,” he noted.

Over the past 11 years, Make in India has expanded beyond defence to sectors like railways, electronics, space, and renewable energy, creating new industrial corridors and modernising critical infrastructure.

"Make in India has grown into a movement of self-reliance, national pride, and opportunities for youth. It has positioned India as a rising global power," Mathur said.

The campaign, anchored in the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, remains a cornerstone of the Modi government’s economic and strategic policies.

