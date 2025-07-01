10 years of Digital India: A look at key milestones and how it unlocked myriad opportunities

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) As the Digital India, the flagship initiative of the Modi government, completes a decade, there have been tremendous and transformative changes across the spectrum, making technology accessible and affordable to all.

When the Digital India Mission was launched in 2015, the internet penetration was limited, and digital literacy was low, and the government services existed largely on paper.

However, the digital transition and penetration over the years saw the country's digital footprint taking a leap, and it is now raring to go global.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took note of the historic day and said that the next decade will be even more transformative, as the country moves from digital governance to global digital leadership -- from India-first to India-for-the-world.

A look at the key accomplishments of Digital India

Initially, the journey of India's digital revolution was largely clouded by pessimism. However, a decade later, India is emerging as a digital governance leader, real-time digital payments have set an example for the world, while swift 5G rollouts have drawn global attention.

India boasts of the fastest 5G rollout in the country. Today, India covers 95 per cent of the population, outpacing regions like Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

India is home to the world's cheapest and most affordable internet, which is available at just Rs 10/GB. Today, the internet is not a dream but a reality for millions of people, even in rural areas.

Today, India is dominating global real-time digital transactions. Reports suggest that nearly half of the world's real-time digital payments are processed here every month.

India's Optical Fibre trail may look beyond imagination for some, but the success is real. Over 42 lakh route km of optical fibre have been laid across the country. Today, metro cities to remote villages are all connected via the internet, thereby powering e-Governance.

ABHA Accounts in the country outnumber the populations of most countries. With over 78 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) created, the world’s largest digital health ecosystem is being created in the country.

