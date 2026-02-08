February 08, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

10-month voyage: Indian Navy’s Sudarshini concludes Oman port call

10-month voyage: Indian Navy’s Sudarshini concludes Oman port call

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Historic seafaring links between India and Oman were in focus as the Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini concluded her first port call at Salalah, Oman, an official said on Sunday.

In a vibrant display of people-to-people connect, the sail training ship was open to visitors. More than 600 visitors, including schoolchildren, were provided a firsthand glimpse of the three-masted barque and were familiarised with the nuances of ocean sailing, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The visit, which concluded on Thursday, marked a key milestone in the ship’s ambitious 10-month trans-oceanic voyage, 'Lokayan 26', aimed at showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family) across the globe.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini interacted with Captain Mohammad Al Ghailani, Southern Naval Area Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and Captain Mohammad Al Mahari, Commanding Officer of Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Al Moazer, said a statement.

The interactions highlighted historic seafaring links between India and Oman and reinforced the Bridges of Friendship between the two navies. Continuing the professional engagement, the ship also hosted officers from the Royal Navy of Oman for a guided tour of the ship.

INS Sudarshini now proceeds on her next leg of Lokayan 26, carrying forward India’s timeless seafaring legacy across the oceans. With sails set and spirits high, she continues to serve as a symbol of maritime excellence, friendship, and goodwill, said the statement.

Oman was the first international port as part of INS Sudarshini’s Lokayan 26 transoceanic journey. It set sail from Naval Base, Kochi, on January 20.

The sail training ship aims to cover a total distance of 22,000 nautical miles. The Lokayan-26 journey is meant for sailing training of Indian Navy cadets and to promote maritime goodwill across the world.

The ship was designed by a UK naval architect and built in Goa.

--IANS

rch/dpb

LATEST NEWS

England survive Nepal scare, seal 4-run win in campaign opener in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: England survive Nepal scare, seal 4-run win in campaign opener

'Irresponsible and Baseless': Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's allegations about Islamabad mosque attack

'Irresponsible, baseless': Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's allegations about Islamabad mosque attack

India–US trade deal comes as boon for MSME sector: CAIT

India–US trade deal comes as boon for MSME sector: CAIT

Ireland win toss, elect to bowl first as Sri Lanka begin Group B campaign at home in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl first as Sri Lanka begin Group B campaign at home

RSS 100 years celebration: Shilpa Shetty lauds firm decision-making capabilities of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo : IANS/shilpashetty/insta)

RSS 100 years celebration: Shilpa Shetty lauds firm decision-making capabilities of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Pakistan’s National Finance Commission fails to act on fiscal woes

Pakistan’s National Finance Commission fails to act on fiscal woes

Islamabad mosque blast: Why Pakistan needs to look within, address its sectarian strife

Islamabad mosque blast: Why Pakistan needs to look within, address its sectarian strife

Raashii Khanna says 'Almost there' as she commences dubbing for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Raashii Khanna says 'Almost there' as she commences dubbing for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Is Bangladesh losing out on its demographic dividend?

Is Bangladesh losing out on its demographic dividend?

Italy vs Scotland head-to-head and recent form analysis ahead of their Group C clash on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

T20 WC: Italy vs Scotland head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)