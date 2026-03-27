Zverev dominates Cerundolo, sets Sinner showdown in Miami SF

Miami, March 27 (IANS) Alexander Zverev registered a resounding 6-1, 6-2 win against Francisco Cerundolo to set a semi-final meeting with Jannik Sinner at the Mami Open.

The victory marks the first time that the 27-year- old German has reached the last four in Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

Cerundolo, who reached the Miami semi-finals on debut in 2022 and the quarter-finals in 2023 and 2025, looked back to his best in Miami again after defeating World No. 10 Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

However, the Argentine was unable to respond to Zverev’s level, missing out on a chance to advance to his third ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, ATP reports.

With the quarter-final victory, Zverev notched his fourth consecutive win against Cerundolo, earning a 4-3 lead in their ATP Head-to-Head series.

Zverev will now turn his focus to his semi-final clash with Sinner, who leads 7-4 in their rivalry, having won each of their past six encounters.

“Tomorrow will be the toughest test,” Zverev said after advancing to his 25th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been feeling quite well, and hopefully it’ll continue.”

Earlier, Sinner raced past home favourite Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 to seal his semi-final spot at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Florida.

Sinner is aiming to become the first man to complete the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’ of winning Indian Wells and Miami Open in the same year since Roger Federer in 2017.

Sinner dropped just nine points on serve en route to Thursday's victory, which he finished with an overall Performance Rating of 9.65 (well above the ATP Tour average of 7.29) according to TDI Insights, ATP reports.

“To be hungry [for more success], I think is quite natural,” said Sinner after his 10th consecutive match win. “Mentally you have to stay calm and be relaxed also off the court. I’m trying to keep going. I know this is my last tournament on hard courts before going on clay, so I’m very happy to make the semis again.”

--IANS

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