June 25, 2026 4:44 AM हिंदी

Zoe Saldana sheds light on her 2 extremely relaxing wellness practices

Zoe Saldana sheds light on her 2 extremely relaxing wellness practices

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana is sharing wellness secrets. The actress has said that she takes three to four "extremely hot baths" a day.

The 48-year-old actress loves to relax with a boiling hot soak, and she also indulges in lymphatic massages, a gentle form of massage designed to stimulate the flow of lymph fluid, when she needs a wellness boost, reports ‘Female First UK’.

When asked what a wellness practice is that she swears by, but some "might find woo-wood", she told Marie Claire magazine, "Lymphatic massages. You really have to stick with them, but you will see the results if you do. I also love extremely hot baths. I'll take sometimes up to three or four baths a day, and sometimes I add epsom salts. But you have to be careful because they can dehydrate you. Just chug two litres of water afterward”.

The actress , who has twins Cy and Bowie, 11, as well as Zen, nine, also shared that resting is "really important" to her, because she sees it as a way of "nurturing" her mental health.

She said, "Having the discipline to know when to say no and when to stop. You have to respect the hours that your body needs to reset. That, to me, is my idea of nurturing my mental health. As a mother, I know that everything that I put into my body will affect my temperament with my children. I am all about just honouring what will make me feel better tomorrow so that I can be better for them”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zoe would love to go back and tell her younger self that she will "always be enough".

Asked what she would tell her younger self about wellness, she added, "Listen to yourself. Make peace and find beauty with what you see in the mirror. Work with it because what you are is enough. You will always be enough, and just tell the noise to shut up”.

--IANS

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