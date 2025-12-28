Zoe Saldana is focused on learning Generation Alpha slang

December 28, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana is trying to wrap her head around the Generation Alpha slang. The actress is "hyper-focused" while trying to understand the slang.

The 47-year-old actress' favourite pop culture moment of 2025 is "6-7", an internet meme and term that went viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels in October, which stemmed from the song Doot Doot (6 7) by rapper Skrilla, 26, which features the recurring lyric "6-7", but has no clear meaning, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking about the trend, pronounced "six seven", and was even declared the word of 2025, Zoe told ‘People’ magazine, "This whole 6-7 thing has been, oh God, an absolute anomaly. I am just so hyper-focused on this Gen Alpha lingo, and I'm gonna get it”.

As well as the "6-7" meme, which NBA player LaMelo Ball, 24, is often associated with because he stands at 6 feet, 7 inches, the Oscar-winning star has started to use the word "aura", which refers to the "cool factor" in someone.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zoe, whose sons, 10-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, as well as Zen, nine, are Generation Alpha because they were born between 2010 and 2024, jokingly said, "But, every time I think that I'm preserving my aura, that's when I'm told that I lost it”.

In June, the ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ performer admitted she wished her sons, whom she has with her 46-year-old husband, filmmaker Marco Perego-Saldana, were oblivious to her fame.

Zoe said, "I wish I had kids that didn't really know what I do or understand what I do, but my kids have grown up with me on-set. My husband and I really made that decision to not separate our lives. I feel like my work is kind of like their backyard, so they do understand it, and then they don't. They care about it, and then they don't. They think in soccer language. So it's very much like, 'It's kind of like the World Cup, Mom. It's like the World Cup of acting’. It did give me a little bit of cred, but then they're rolling their eyes again”.

And since her historic Oscar win in March, she wants to be "more present" in Cy, Bowie and Zen's lives. Zoe became the first performer of Dominican descent to win the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role as attorney Rita in the musical-comedy film, ‘Emilia Perez’.

