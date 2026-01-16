Zimbabwe appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

January 17, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

Harare, Jan 16 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has appointed legendary West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh as a bowling consultant for the national team ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Zimbabwe Cricket said Walsh has already begun working with the squad as Zimbabwe intensify their preparations for the tournament, where they are in Group B alongside 2021 champions Australia, 2014 winners Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Oman.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to work with Zimbabwe and am really looking forward to the challenges ahead. I think we have a very good chance once we execute well and work together as a team and adapt to the conditions. The combination of the attack has impressed me from watching and the potential that’s within the team,” said Walsh.

Walsh represented the West Indies from 1984 to 2001, claiming 519 wickets in 132 Tests and becoming the first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. Since retiring, he has taken up coaching roles, like being the head coach of the West Indies women’s team and serving as bowling coach for Bangladesh’s men’s side.

In April 2024, he also worked as a technical consultant to the Zimbabwe women’s national team. “Courtney Walsh brings unparalleled experience and insight at the highest level of international cricket, particularly in fast bowling. As we prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it was important for us to bring in someone who understands what it takes to succeed on the global stage.

“Courtney’s knowledge, professionalism, and ability to mentor players will be invaluable as we sharpen our bowling resources for the challenges ahead. He has previously worked with our women’s national team and understands our cricketing environment. That continuity, combined with his global coaching experience, gives us confidence that he will have a meaningful impact on the squad,” said Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director.

Zimbabwe will open their 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 9, before a meeting with Australia takes place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 13.

They will then travel to Kandy to face Ireland at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 17, before returning to Colombo to conclude their group fixtures against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 19. The top two teams from Group B will advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

