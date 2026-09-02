Zendaya thanks everyone for making the last year of her twenties ‘so beautiful’ as she turns 30

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) As she turned 30, actress Zendaya penned a note thanking everyone for making the last year of her twenties “so beautiful.”

Zendaya took to Instagram, where she shared a childhood image of herself. She went on to express her gratitude and shared that she’s looking forward to her thirties.

“I can’t thank ya’ll enough for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful, I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to, with love as always….here’s to 30!!!!!,” Zendaya wrote as the caption.

Zendaya’s mother, Claire too shared a throwback picture of the actress from her childhood days.

She wrote: “happy 30th birthday to the love and light of my life!! even tho you’re not on socials anymore, and you won’t see this!! we just got off facetime!!”

Zendaya began her career as a child model and dancer before gaining prominence for her roles in sitcoms such as Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.

For her performance as Rue Bennett, a struggling drug-addicted teenager in the teen drama series Euphoria, she won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, becoming the youngest performer to win in the category.

Zendaya made her feature film debut as Michelle Jones-Watson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

She reprised her role in its sequels Far From Home, No Way Home, and Brand New Day. The actress has since starred in the musical film The Greatest Showman, Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy, and Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, Malcolm & Marie, Challengers and The Drama.

Zendaya in 2011 released the singles "Swag It Out" and "Watch Me", the latter a collaboration with Bella Thorne.

She was last seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man.

It is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote it; Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.

In the film, Parker works alone and is dedicated to protecting New York City as Spider-Man. His personal struggles and overworking cause his superpowers to evolve while he faces a new telepathic threat.

--IANS

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