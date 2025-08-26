Zeishan Quadri talks about pressures created by the success of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Writer, actor and filmmaker Zeishan Quadri, who is currently seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 19”, said that the success of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ brought immense expectations and feels Indian cinema still has room for another cult saga, possibly even bigger than the 2012 film.

Asked if he feels the success of Gangs of Wasseypur created pressure or expectations for his later work, Zeishan, who co-wrote the film, told IANS: “Yeah, sure, definitely. People always expect these kinds of things repeatedly.”

“You know, after Gangs of Wasseypur, they want something similar again. If you hit a six on the first ball, everyone expects a six on the second ball too, right? And that’s fair from their side, because I’m the one who gave them that level of expectation. But I’m trying my best to surpass it—let’s see,” added Zeishan.

Released in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It precedes Part 2 as the first of the two-part film, centered on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families from 1941 to the mid-1990s.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Anurita Jha and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Does he think Indian cinema has space today for another Gangs of Wasseypur?

“What I’ve done till now and what I want to do is filmmaking. And about a ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ saga—yes, maybe not like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, but possibly something even better,” he said.

Zeishan was born in Wasseypur, Dhanbad in 1983. He grew up in a strict and protective environment.

Talking about the Colors show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

