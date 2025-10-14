Zeeshan Qadri reveals why he believes his films cater to a niche and selective audience

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Writer-actor Zeeshan Qadri, who recently got evicted from "Bigg Boss 19," revealed that his work appeals to a niche and selective audience.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he shared that this was one of the reasons behind his decision to participate in Bigg Boss 19, hoping to connect with a broader viewer base while staying true to his craft. When asked about his main reason for participating in Bigg Boss 19, Zeeshan said that his answer has remained the same since before joining the show. He explained that his films cater to a niche, selective audience, and joining India’s biggest reality show gave him the chance to connect directly with the public and let people see him for who he truly is.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' writer shared, “I was asked this question even before joining Bigg Boss, and my answer remains the same. I have a niche, selective audience that watches my films. That’s why I decided to go on India’s biggest reality show—to connect directly with the public, so that people could understand me as a person. And I think I succeeded in doing that.”

Speaking about his shocking eviction, Zeeshan stated, “I was quite sure I wouldn’t be sent to a secret room because it had already happened twice, and doing it again would have been repetitive for the audience. My eviction was indeed shocking; I didn’t think it would happen. But I was mentally prepared from the very first week — every time I got nominated, I knew eviction was always a possibility. That’s the nature of the game, and I accepted it.”

Talking about the attention he’s been receiving after his exit, Qadri mentioned, “People are recognizing me a lot, and it feels really good. It’s just been about a day since I stepped out, and I’m already quite busy — catching up on the last few episodes, enjoying simple things like having Thums Up, burgers, and chowmein, and finally sleeping peacefully for a few extra hours. I’m cherishing these small joys of normal life. I’ve just come out, and I’m grateful for all the love and respect I’ve received from the public. I’m waiting to see what’s next.”

--IANS

ps/