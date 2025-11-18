November 18, 2025 11:36 AM हिंदी

Zeenat Aman says climate has been ‘ignored’ in storytelling traditions

Zeenat Aman says climate has been ‘ignored’ in storytelling traditions

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman Zeenat Aman feels India’s storytelling traditions have largely overlooked the climate crisis, despite the escalating threats facing the planet.

Calling climate awareness “a very, very relevant subject,” Zeenat, who is narrating a compelling 10-part documentary series christened “Embers of Hope: The Fight for Our Future” for the Discovery channel, said that the crisis has been ignored for far too long.

Asked having lived through eras of transformation, how does she think the environment has featured or been ignored in India’s storytelling traditions over the years, Zeenat told exclusively to IANS: “I'm sorry to say that climate, the planet, the Earth… I think this whole subject has been ignored.”

“And that's why a documentary like this one is so relevant. It is so relevant because, like I had said earlier, it's not that people don't have compassion… it's that people are not informed. And once they're informed, they have compassion, especially our young people.”

Zeenat Aman strongly believes that the youth have the desire and the potential to lead environmental action, but often lack guidance.

“Our young people want to do something to preserve and protect the planet. They really can lead, you know, in the forefront. The thing is that they just have to know. They just have to be guided. There has to be some guidance.”

According to the veteran actress, documentaries like “Embers of Hope: The Fight for Our Future” play a crucial role by providing accessible and reliable information.

“That's why I think this documentary is just so relevant, because it gives them the information and they can act on this information. Because the planet now doesn't belong to somebody like me… it belongs to young people like you. And they have to preserve it and protect it for all of you. But it's a very, very relevant subject. And the idea is that… look at the larger picture. Because if you don't, you're looking at disaster… absolute disaster.”

Asked what hope means to her in the context of climate change and environmental crisis, Zeenat said: “We're on the brink of disaster, truly. But we can take steps to help the planet.

We can, if we collectively come together and work towards it. All the different spheres that I explained in this documentary …. whether it's our oceans, our forests, our soil, our air, the pollution, the overpopulation, all these things can be addressed. And that is the Ember of Hope.”

Filmed across over 60 locations, each episode explores a critical theme, from global warming, waste and pollution to population balance, water conservation, and biodiversity loss. The series, which started airing from November 16, is by Mobius Foundation and Warner Bros. Discovery.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

India still in labour pains: Aakash Chopra on team’s transition struggles in Test cricket

India still in labour pains, before new growth emerges: Aakash Chopra on team’s transition struggles in Tests

Makers of Balakrishna's #NBK111 welcome actress Nayanthara onboard film unit (Photo credit: Vriddhi cinemas/X)

Makers of Balakrishna's #NBK111 welcome actress Nayanthara onboard film unit

Q2 GDP likely to be around 7.5 pc on festive demand boost : SBI Research

Q2 GDP likely to be around 7.5 pc on festive demand boost: SBI Research

It'll be 3-2 or 3-1 in England's favour: Panesar makes bold Ashes prediction ahead of opener

It'll be 3-2 or 3-1 in England's favour: Panesar makes bold Ashes prediction ahead of opener

Bangladesh asks media to refrain from airing Hasina's statements

Bangladesh asks media to refrain from airing Hasina's statements

Piyush Goyal meets Norwegian Health Minister to deepen ties on pharma, tech

Piyush Goyal meets Norwegian Health Minister to deepen ties on pharma, tech

Adivi Sesh: For me, ‘Dacoit’ was never about switching between Hindi and Telugu

Adivi Sesh: For me, ‘Dacoit’ was never about switching between Hindi and Telugu

Japan, China hold talks in Beijing amid escalating tensions

Japan, China hold talks in Beijing amid escalating tensions

Sundeep Kishan expresses hope that Thaman will do his 'style' of 'duty' for 'Sigma' in belated birthday post! (Photo Credit: Sundeep Kishan/ X)

Sundeep Kishan expresses hope that Thaman will do his 'style' of 'duty' for 'Sigma' in belated birthday post!

Priyanka Chopra calls working with Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli in Varanasi 'a privilege'

Priyanka Chopra calls working with Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli in Varanasi 'a privilege'