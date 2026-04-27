Zeenat Aman remembers her late mother: An unconventional woman ahead of her time

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman remembered her mother in her latest social media post, a woman ahead of her time.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zeenat Aman shared how her mother's unconventional decisions, like marrying a Muslim man, separating from him, and later marrying a German caused a massive scandal back in the day.

She further recalled how her mother decided to raise her single-handedly when her second husband passed away.

"As I’ve said before, my mother was a woman ahead of her time. To live the life she desired, she had to grow a thick skin against the harsh judgements of a prudish society. A devout hindu woman, she first married a muslim man (my father), and when that dissolved, she married a German protestant (my uncle Heinz), and then when he died, she chose to bring me up alone, and steer the early years of my career. It shouldn’t take much for you to imagine the scandal and unrest her decisions caused (sic)," her post on the photo-sharing app read.

Zeenat Aman revealed that she has learned from her mother not to bother herself about others' opinions of her, as they are simply their business.

"So yes, Amma had the metaphorical hide of a rhinoceros and taught me that other people’s opinions are their business, even if those opinions are about me. She found public gossip and personal attacks undignified, and was very much of the mindset that if you have nothing nice to say, it’s best to say nothing at all. I initially absorbed these attitudes just because I was a “mummy’s girl”, but as the years wore on, I realised how remarkable and meaningful this stance is," she added.

Towards the end of the post, Zeenat Aman admitted that these days, she finds herself holding less and less animosity in her heart.

"I feel quite zen about any unprovoked criticism that I invite," concluded the post.

--IANS

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