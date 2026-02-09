February 09, 2026 9:47 PM हिंदी

Zeenat Aman reflects on how bygone era declared her a fallen women

Zeenat Aman reflects on how bygone era declared her a fallen women

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is often dubbed the queen of Instagram, has shared a thoughtful and sarcastic remark.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback image of a magazine cover which said that her career has fallen. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “I’m filing this magazine headline under “things that didn’t age like fine wine”, though at least they chose a charming photograph of me”.

She also took a shot at the publication behind the cover saying the one who claimed her end, didn’t exist long enough to see her rise in the era of OTT.

“I don’t think this publication is around anymore, but guess which ‘fallen’ woman still is. Anyway, take this as your Monday reminder that resilience is a virtue, and, to quote one of the youngsters on set recently, ‘haters gonna hate’”, she added.

Earlier, the actress decided to turn back the clock and reflect on the change that came in the projection of Hindi cinema heroines within a short span between her two movies, ‘Dostana’ and ‘Teesri Ankh’. Zeenat Aman was watching some scenes from her old movies, which brought something very interesting to her notice.

She pointed out, "A few weeks ago you watched me be eve-teased and slut shamed by Amitji’s character in a clip from Dostana, this week you can watch me be the aggressor to Dharmji’s character in Teesri Ankh! (sic)".

In her Instagram post, the actress revealed how things changed so much within a short span of only two years.

The veteran actress further pointed out that the reason why one scene seems delightful but the other one is infuriating is due to the traditional role reversal.

She shared, "The truth is I can’t endorse Barkha’s approach, just as I couldn’t endorse Inspector Vijay’s! Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes took these to the extreme”.

Zeenat Aman shared that several of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of portraying real and healthy love, something she also finds herself guilty of. "Now I recognise that I have played a part in propagating the ludicrous idea of romance that Bollywood has exported to Indians everywhere”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Minorities in Bangladesh feel insecurity more profoundly ahead of election: Report (File image)

Minorities in Bangladesh feel insecurity more profoundly ahead of election: Report

T20 WC: Dutch cricket's paradox - Talent pool expands as infra and funding crisis threatens growth

T20 WC: Dutch cricket's paradox - Talent pool expands as infra and funding crisis threatens growth

Gill, Jadeja, Bumrah in Grade A as BCCI announce annual contract lists

Gill, Jadeja, Bumrah in Grade A as BCCI announce annual contract lists

PM Modi and Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam discuss progress in bilateral ties ahead of AI Summit (File image)

PM Modi and Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam discuss progress in bilateral ties ahead of AI Summit

T20 WC: Markram sets it up, Miller seals it as South Africa post 213/4

T20 WC: Markram sets it up, Miller seals it as South Africa post 213/4

Zeenat Aman reflects on how bygone era declared her a fallen women

Zeenat Aman reflects on how bygone era declared her a fallen women

Venkatesh unveils teaser of gripping anthology 'High' (Photo Credit: Venkatesh/X)

Venkatesh unveils teaser of gripping anthology 'High'

Breakdown of discipline: Bid to twist facts around Speaker’s justified advice to PM Modi to skip House (Photo: IANS)

Breakdown of discipline: Bid to twist facts around Speaker’s justified advice to PM Modi to skip House

Ethan Hawke sheds light on role he wishes he could 'go back in time' and take from former rival

Ethan Hawke sheds light on role he wishes he could 'go back in time' and take from former rival

Nani begins shooting for his intro song 'Aaya Sher' in 'The Paradise' (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Nani begins shooting for his intro song 'Aaya Sher' in 'The Paradise'