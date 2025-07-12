Zeenat Aman recovering well after being in the ICU for sudden health complications

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman was recently admitted to the ICU after suffering some sudden health complications. The team of her forthcoming web series, "Showstopper" has informed that the yesteryear diva is now stable and on the road to recovery.

Sharing the health update, "Showstopper" maker Manish Harishankar, expressed his concern for Zeenat Aman.

“When I reached out to Zeenat ji for our upcoming promotional activities, I received a heartbreaking message from her informing me that she had been in the ICU. It was a moment of shock for all of us," Harishankar recalled.

Admiring the legendary actress, the writer and director added, "She is not just a part of the series — she is the emotional and creative backbone of Showstopper. We are relieved to know she is now recovering and we wish her strength, health, and a swift return. The entire team awaits her presence and energy.”

Along with Zeenat Aman, "Showstopper" will also see Saurabh Raj Jain, Zarina Wahab, Rakesh Bedi, Akanksha Puri, and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, among others.

The promotional drive of "Showstopper" is being held in collaboration with DIISHA (Driving India’s Initiative for Social Health Awareness), a health initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhijeet Sinha, the National Program Director of DIISHA wished Zeenat Aman a speedy recovery.

“Team DIISHA wishes Zeenat Aman ji a speedy and complete recovery. We have an important promotional campaign lined up in collaboration with Showstopper, focusing on women’s health and breast cancer awareness. Her presence holds immense value, and we look forward to welcoming her back with full strength. Together, we are working toward a cause that truly matters,” he shared.

Previously, Zeenat Aman was seen in the web series, "The Royals," co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Sakshi Tanwar.

