ZEE enters a new phase with 'Aapka Apna ZEE’ during 23rd Zee Cine Awards

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) One of the leading entertainment networks - ZEE has entered a brand new chapter with "Aapka Apna ZEE".

The new logo and identity of the channel were introduced during the 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 with the sentiment: "Saath aane se baath banti hai.”

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., shared his views saying, “The campaign ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’, is a powerful multilingual brand film series that brings alive the essence of the many Indias that live in one country. It is a mirror to how India shows up for each other. Each of the seven films is deeply rooted in the cultural milieu of its region— capturing its rhythm, rituals, landscapes, and the authenticity of its people. From the rains becoming a character in Kerala, to a village in Telangana known for its legacy of army service, every story reflects the cultural richness and emotional truths of real India."

"This campaign is a reaffirmation of ZEE’s role as a trusted companion in the daily lives of millions. 'Saath Hai Toh Baat Hai’ is a sentiment that links to the heartbeat of millions of homes, where ZEE isn’t just watched, but welcomed every day," he added.

Paying their tribute to Zee more than 25 iconic characters from popular shows came together - including Devansh and Vasudha from "Vasudha", Angoori Bhabi and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai", and Shravani and Subbu from "Shravani Subrahmanyam".

The renewed identity of the channel is also reflected on multiple platforms - on air, digital, and social media.

This renewed version is also expected to change the focus to stories that are expected to connect deeply with the viewers.

The 23rd edition of the Zee Cine Awards 2025 took place on June 7 this year with some spectacular performances.

