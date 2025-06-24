June 24, 2025 1:35 AM हिंदी

Assam CM meets UAE Ambassador, holds discussion on strengthening ties

Guwahati, June 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met with UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, and the two discussed ways to strengthen ties between the UAE and Assam in several key sectors, including agriculture and food processing, education, innovation, logistics and connectivity, and sustainable tourism.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Had the pleasure to host H.E @aj_alshaali, the Ambassador of UAE to India at Lok Sewa Bhawan today.”

“UAE is keen to expand trade, boost connectivity and explore investment opportunities in Assam. We had a good discussion on how the North East could accelerate the close collaboration between our nations,” he said.

Abdulnasser Alshaali has visited Assam to explore opportunities for bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

“Assam is a key gateway to Northeast India and offers immense potential for partnership with the UAE across a diverse range of sectors. It was a pleasure to exchange views with Hon. Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma on how we can work together to unlock this potential. The UAE is keen to expand its partnership with this critically important state and to support its ongoing development,” Ambassador Alshaali said.

Discussions covered India’s development of the Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park, which integrates road, rail, and inland waterway transport. Both sides emphasised Assam’s potential in enhancing regional and cross-border trade connectivity between the UAE, India, and the Southeast Asian region.

It was further noted that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) offers a robust platform for collaboration across priority sectors for Assam, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, textiles, wellness, and handloom and handicrafts.

Since the signing of the CEPA on February 18, 2022, bilateral trade between the UAE and India has nearly doubled, from $43.3 billion in FY 2020-21 to $83.7 billion in FY 2023-24, driven by a significant expansion in non-oil trade, which reached $57.8 billion in FY 2023-24. These gains reflect the CEPA’s success in diversifying the bilateral trade basket and advancing towards the bilateral non-oil trade target of $100 billion by 2030.

