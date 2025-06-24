June 24, 2025 1:37 AM हिंदी

PM Modi suggests comprehensive database of all museums in country

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society at Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised that museums hold immense significance across the world and have the power to make us experience history. He underlined the need to make continuous efforts to generate public interest in museums and to enhance their prestige in society.

Prime Minister Modi put forward a visionary concept of a ‘Museum Map of India’, aimed at providing a unified cultural and informational landscape of museums across the country.

Underlining the importance of increased use of technology, the Prime Minister suggested the development of a comprehensive national database of all museums in the country, incorporating key metrics such as footfall and quality standards. He also suggested organising regular workshops for those managing and operating museums, with a focus on capacity building and knowledge sharing.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for fresh initiatives, such as the creation of a committee consisting of five persons from each State below the age of 35 years, in order to bring out fresh ideas and perspectives on museums in the country.

He also highlighted that with the creation of a museum on all Prime Ministers, justice has been done to their legacy, including that of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. This was not the case before 2014.

The Prime Minister also asked to engage top influencers to visit the museums and also invite the officials of various embassies to Indian museums to increase awareness about the rich heritage preserved in Indian Museums.

Prime Minister Modi advised that a compilation of all the legal battles and documents relating to the Emergency period may be prepared and preserved in light of the completion of 50 years after the Emergency.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of preserving and documenting the present in a systematic manner. He noted that by strengthening our current systems and records, we can ensure that future generations and researchers, in particular, will be able to study and understand this period without difficulty.

Other Members of the PMML Society also shared their suggestions and insights for further enhancement of the Museum and Library.

The Prime Minister also planted a Kapur (Cinnamomum camphora) tree in the lawns of Teen Murti House, symbolising growth, heritage, and sustainability.

