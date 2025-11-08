November 08, 2025 12:38 PM हिंदी

Zayed, Sussanne Khan’s mother Zarine Katrak wasn’t Hindu or Muslim, here’s truth about her faith

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Questions about the faith of actor Zayed Khan’s mother, Zarine Katrak, surfaced after her last rites were held on November 7. In an earlier conversation with Simi Garewal, Zarine had shared that she was a “Zohrastrian girl”.

Zarine Katrak passed away aged 81 after suffering from age related ailments. As per sources, Zarine Katrak, who was the mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now. She breathed her last on November 7 at her residence in Mumbai.

In an old interview in the show “Rendezvous With Simi Garewal”, Zarine and her husband Sanjay Khan talked about how they fell in love and got married.

Sanjay said: “When I met Zarine I knew I found the girl I wanted to marry. I felt comfortable. I enjoyed looking at her face. Those lovely eyes… She had juicy lips… she had the most scintillating smile and terrific figure. She was pink.”

“She used to eat like a boy and my mother made her eat and she used to love the food in our house. She would be like a shadow with me. I would feel the most comfortable with her.”

Zarine Katrak then had shared that she and Sanjay were “total opposites.”

“He wore a white shirt, pants with Kolhapuri chappals and a book of Tolstoy in his hand, very serious and charismatic and I was the modern Zohrastrian girl skirts and rock and roll shoes,” she had said.

Talking about the cremation part, the process of cremation in Zoroastrianism is called Dokhmenashini. The body is kept in the Tower of Silence or Dakhma, a circular building where the body is kept in the open, in sunlight. After this, birds like vultures, eagles, and crows eat the body.

However, in recent times Zohrastrians have resorted other ways due to the precipitous decline of vultures in India. Even iconic industrialist Ratan Tata’s last rites were performed in a crematorium in Mumbai.

--IANS

dc/

