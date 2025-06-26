Zayed Khan shares how he was offered his debut film

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, who is known for his work in ‘Dus’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Anjaana Anjaani’ and others, has recollected how he got his debut film.

The actor shared that he tagged along with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on the sets of one of his films.

Talking about the same, “I started going to the gym, worked out, took dance classes, dialogue classes, acting classes - all of it. In fact, I'd also be reading my lines while standing at the petrol pump, waiting for the tank to be filled. And just like that, woh jalwa, woh nasha, obsession ho gaya”.

Immersing himself in the process, he sharpened his skills, in anticipation for the right moment to arrive. It came unexpectedly when Hrithik was shooting with Vikram Bhatt and Ameesha Patel. Zayed had tagged along to the set, just to observe, when someone came up to him and offered him his very first movie.

The actor further mentioned, “He asked me, 'You’re a very good-looking guy. Will you do a film for me?' In that moment, I knew I was a lean, mean machine. I was looking good, I knew it, I was feeling it, I was prepared. But I was thinking, I'm probably going to do a home banner”.

The actor was taken by surprise but he didn’t jump the gun. He asked for time to think about it, and approached his father, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, who offered him a sane piece of advice.

"I went back and spoke to my father. I said, 'This happened - would you feel bad if I do this?' And my father has always been the kind of guy who says, 'When you make your own life, then you own it better, Zayed’”, he added.

Zayed is all set to make his digital debut with ‘The Film That Never Was’ (TFTNW). The actor is also rumoured to have signed on the dotted line of a couple of other projects.

--IANS

aa/