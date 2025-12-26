December 26, 2025 4:01 PM हिंदी

Zareen Khan reveals how niece Aizel Khan reacts after not seeing her for just a day

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan, who is known to share an extremely close bond with her niece Aizel Khan, revealed how the little one reacts after not seeing her aunt for just a day.

The 'Veer' actress uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen getting extremely excited after seeing Zareen. As the actress asked the little bundle of joy, "What happened to you?", she even started screaming in her sweet little voice, expressing her delight at seeing her aunt after just a gap of one day.

Wishing Aizel a belated 7-month birthday, Zareen wrote on the photo-sharing app, "This or Nothing (Red heart emoji) This is how she gets on seeing me whn she hasn’t seen me for a day. (Red heart and evil eye emojis) Mera Dil , Meri Jaan , Mera Jigar , Mera Sab kuch …Meri Aizel. (Red heart emoji) Belated Happy 7 months (Sparkles emojis) (sic)."

Zareen's feed is full of such adorable moments with her niece.

In September, Zareen celebrated Aizel's 4th-month birthday by giving her little princess a foot massage.

She posted a clip on her IG of rubbing those tiny feet, giving them some much-deserved pampering.

"Today is my 4-month birthday (Baby and evil eye emoji) Getting a foot massage from my dearest pitaji @zareenkhan in exchange of cupcakes (winked eye emoji) I love getting massages from her (red heart emoji), Zareen wrote the caption.

In July, the "Housefull 2" actress shared that her sister, Sana Khan, has welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Aizel Khan.

She shared two heartwarming photos of the little munchkin on her official Instagram handle. One of the pictures showed Zareen gently holding the baby girl’s tiny hand. Next was a still of Zareen lovingly cradling the little one in her arms.

Zareen captioned the post, "Love at first sight does exist...Welcome, my little niece - Aizel Khan," followed by a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

--IANS

pm/

