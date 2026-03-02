March 02, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Zaheer Khan shares red-ball masterclass with India’s emerging pacers at BCCI CoE

Zaheer Khan shares red-ball masterclass with India’s emerging pacers at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) India’s emerging fast bowlers received a major boost at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where former India pacer Zaheer Khan shared his experience and expertise during a specialised red-ball camp for the high-performance monitoring group.

The former Indian fast bowler worked closely with the young players to improve their technical skills. He also shared important insights into the mental toughness, discipline, and flexibility needed to succeed in the challenging field of Test fast bowling.

“The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers, Mr. Zaheer Khan, to the pacers from the high-performance monitoring group. With this camp laying emphasis on red ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical skills and also heard first hand from him on developing other facets that are required to be successful in what is perhaps the most demanding discipline in cricket,” the BCCI posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, sources aware of the matter told IANS that a fast-bowling camp led by former pace spearhead Zaheer Khan is going to conclude on Monday.

"The targeted pacers who have been with the India A and U19 set-ups and did well for their respective states have been undergoing a camp under the watchful eyes of Zaheer for three days and are going to conclude today. This is for helping the players who are already on the radar of national selection,” said sources.

It is to be noted that the CoE has been without a full-time fast-bowling coach after Troy Cooley’s stint finished in December 2025, as he turned 60, the age of superannuation for coaches at the high-performance facility. In terms of spin bowling, the CoE has former India left-arm spinner and selector Sunil Joshi, who joined in October last year.

The BCCI had invited applications for the fast-bowling coach role on February 9, and it is understood that appointing Cooley’s replacement will take around one to two months. With regard to Harbhajan holding a camp for promising off-spinners in the country, the dates and duration of the camp are yet to be finalised, though it is understood that this may take place later this month, before IPL 2026 begins.

