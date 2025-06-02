Zaheer Iqbal sits on Sonakshi Sinha’s lap as he plants a sweet birthday kiss on her cheek

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha turned 38 on June 2, and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, along with close friends, ensured it was a birthday to remember.

On Monday, the 'Dabangg' actress took to her Instagram handle to share the glimpses from the celebrations. In the sweet clip, Zaheer Iqbal is seen sitting on Sonakshi’s lap as a group of friends, including Huma Qureshi, clap and sing 'Happy Birthday' to the actress. Sonakshi is seen laughing out loud throughout the moment, which ends with Zaheer planting a sweet kiss on her cheek. Sharing this heartwarming glimpse from the celebration, the 'Akira' actress wrote, “Happy burrrdayyy to me Blessed with friends who write happy birthday SONU instead of Sona on my birthday cake… can’t ask for more.”

Sonakshi’s father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his X handle to pen a sweet birthday wish. He also shared unseen childhood pictures of the actress. He wrote, “Wishing our amazing, adorable & wonderful daughter Sonakshi a fabulous day. May you find happiness, joy, love, and laughter surrounded by family & loved ones. May your day be as special as you are. Happy Birthday.”

The post features a young Sonakshi Sinha sitting on her father Shatrughan Sinha’s lap, alongside her elder twin brothers, Luv and Kush.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha began her film career in 2010 with the blockbuster “Dabangg,” where she starred opposite Salman Khan. Over the years, she went on to feature in several successful films like “Son of Sardaar,” “Dabangg 2,” “Akira,” “Rowdy Rathore,” Kalank, and “Double XL,” among others. She will next be seen in the upcoming project “Nikita Roy.” The psychological thriller also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film is directed by Sonakshi's brother, Kussh S. Sinha, and produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani.

On the personal front, Sonakshi tied the knot with longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. The couple, who were in a relationship for seven years, opted for a low-key registered wedding, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai.

