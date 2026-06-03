Zaheer Iqbal shares moments of Sonakshi Sinha's special day, says 'I love you, my birthday girl'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal took to his social media account on the 2nd of June, to wish his wife and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday.

The actor shared umpteen number of pictures and videos from Sonakshi Sinha special day celebrations.

The pictures shared by Zaheer showcase Sonakshi in her happiest moods amidst Zaheer and other friends.

Zaheer caption his post as, "I love you my BIRTHDAY GIRL"

The first picture shared by Zaheer shows Sonakshi posing and sporting face mask.

In another picture, the birthday girl can be seen hugging Zaheer from behind while posing for the camera.

Another picture shared by Zaheer captures intimate birthday celebrations at restaurant where Sonakshi is seen extremely happy and hugging him tight.

Zaheer and Sonakshi currently seem to be in UK and the actor had shared a picture of the same on his social media account on Tuesday evening.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi who turned 38 years old on June 2, got married to Zaheer Iqbal on the 23rd of June 2024.

The couple opted for an intimate registered marriage ceremony at sonakshi's Mumbai residence in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The couple hosted a grand wedding reception that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer were dating for 7 years before getting married in 2024. The couple had managed to keep their relationship under wraps and away from media glare.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha has caught Ganesh for herself with movies like

'Dabangg', 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Lootera', 'Holiday', 'Akira', 'Mission Mangal', and the critically acclaimed web series 'Heeramandi'.

Zaheer, meanwhile, made his Bollywood debut with 'Notebook'.

–iANS

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