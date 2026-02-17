Zahan Kapoor shares BTS memories from ‘Bandwaale’: I felt empowered

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Zahan Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as he shared behind-the-scenes moments from the making of his latest series ‘Bandwaale’.

Expressing gratitude to the team, Zahan first took to Instagram and shared a string of images from the sets. He then thanked creators Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire for including him in what he described as a special creative journey.

He wrote: “BTS bits from the days of creating Bandwaale (aka Janta Band at the time) Thank you @ankurtewari & @swanandkirkire for including a of us on this journey of your creation, thank you @tessjosephcasting for building the bridge for me to enter wonderful world of this story (sic).”

Zahan expressed appreciation for the entire cast and crew, calling them dedicated artists and craftsmen who made the process memorable

“I felt empowered by the entire crew and blessed to be able to play alongside such dedica artists and craftsmen. Thank you @primevideoin @onlymuchlouder for backing th band of misfits both in front and behind the camera, foreve grateful for this journey, cannot wait to discover more and more.”

The show also stars Shalini Pandey and Swanand Kirkire. It follows Mariam, a young poetess in a sleepy town, seeks freedom through uploading her poetry online with help from misfits: a brass band singer and DJ.

Zahan's career started at the Prithvi Theatre, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Shashi Kapoor. He began his career by assisting theatre director Sunil Shanbag in a workshop for children.

He even hosted performances for newcomers. In 2019, he made his theatre debut in Makarand Deshpande's play "Pitaji Please" at Prithvi Theatre.

He debuted in Bollywood film industry with the film "Faraaz", directed by Hansal Mehta, in 2022. The film depicts the tragedy of the July 2016 Dhaka attack.

After his film debut, Zahan returned to theatre in June 2023 with the play "Siachen", written by Aditya Rawal and directed by Makarand Deshpande, portraying the survival story of Indian soldiers stuck on the Siachen Glacier.

He was also seen in Black Warrant, based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, about Gupta's time as a jailer at Tihar Prisons. The first season covers Gupta's experiences until 1984, and features real-life criminals, including Charles Sobhraj and Ranga-Billa.

