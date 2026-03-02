Yuvraj Singh wishes his 'partner in crime' Hazel Keech a lot of love as she turned a year older

March 02, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

​Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, wished his 'partner in crime' Hazel Keech with a special social media post, as she turned a year older on Monday.

In his post, he wished his wife all the love in the world on her special day.

"My partner in crime!!! my beautiful wife an amazing mother to my 2 gorgeous babies ! Wish you all the love in the world !! Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial (sic)," Yuvraj wrote on his official Instagram handle.

The lovely post further had two selfies of Yuvraj and Hazel, most likely from the latter's birthday celebration.

The pic showed Hazel in a mask, while she posed with her hubby. While the birthday girl was smiling in one of the photos, she was seen kissing Yuvraaj in the second one.

Talking about their love saga, Yuvraj met Hazel at a friend’s party and was instantly attracted to her.

Despite the strong feelings, it took Yuvraaj around three years of persuasion. He even asked her on a coffee date, to which Hazel agreed after much reservation.

After being in a relationship for 6 years, Yuvraaj and Hazel finally decided to tie the knot in a fairytale wedding on 30 November 2016.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a boy named Orion, on 25 January 2022. They embraced parenthood for the second time with their daughter Aura, who was born on 25 August 2023.

Meanwhile, Yuvraaj recently appeared on the Netflix reality show "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4", alongside cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammad Kaif.

During the episode, Yuvi revealed his current favourite “routine” which has nothing to do with bat, bowl or even gym - it’s straight-up “alas main”.

Shifting our focus to Hazel, she rose to fame with her performance in the movie "Bodyguard", alongside Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She also appeared in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss 7" back in 2013.

