March 13, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Aniston ensures she always has time for self-care

Jennifer Aniston ensures she always has time for self-care

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has shared that she always brings her A-game to the table when it comes to self-care.

The Morning Show actress is 57 now but has always taken the time to look after her skin and ensure she is eating well, and now her focus is on how she can be at her healthiest in her "later years", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told E! News, “I’ve always been really good about self-care. I’ve always been really good about taking good care of my skin. That was one of my many gifts my moms gave me,. Taking care of my skin, washing my face, putting my creams on. It's sort of consistent. I just take good care of my skin and my diet, all of it”.

“I look at aging now as, 'How can I maintain my health inside, outside, mental health to the best of my ability', so that I can grow into my later years as gracefully as possible”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer starts her day with a workout followed by a meditation session and she thinks the latter has been particularly important for her wellbeing.

She said, “Boy, when you do meditate consistently, there's such a difference. And it's not like something you can put your finger on and go, ‘It’s because of this’. I don't know what it is that takes place, but something does”.

“It feels like it's not so much a workout for physical sculpting, even though that is the end result. It just feels like for daily life. Functioning through the world. Especially as we get older and things we forget about, all the little areas, the little muscles that keep hiding over the years that think they'll never be found”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

KV Ramana Murty appointed as SEBI’s whole‑time member

KV Ramana Murty appointed as SEBI’s whole‑time member

Riddhima Kapoor drops an old video of daughter Samara taking over the stage at just 3 years old

Riddhima Kapoor drops an old video of daughter Samara taking over the stage at just 3 years old

WI name unchanged squad for women's T20Is against Australia

WI name unchanged squad for women's T20Is against Australia

18 startups under 'Samarth' showcase tech advancements with remarkable outcomes

18 startups under 'Samarth' showcase tech advancements with remarkable outcomes

Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' shooting wrapped up! (Photo Credit: Arrow Cinemas/Instagram)

Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' shooting wrapped up!

Jennifer Aniston ensures she always has time for self-care

Jennifer Aniston ensures she always has time for self-care

Tony Abbott praises PM Modi, says he ‘managed to resist hubris of power’

Tony Abbott praises PM Modi, says he has ‘managed to resist hubris of power’

Sensex, Nifty post early losses over geopolitical tensions, oil prices

Sensex, Nifty post early losses over geopolitical tensions, oil prices

Europa League: Villa, Porto, Midtjylland establish narrow leads in round of 16 first leg

Europa League: Villa, Porto, Midtjylland establish narrow leads in round of 16 first leg

BB fame & wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Badshah's song controversy: Audience must stop encouraging such music

BB fame & wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Badshah's song controversy: Audience must stop encouraging such music