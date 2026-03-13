Salman Khan attends ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ reunion during Barjatya wedding bash

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Esha Barjatya, on the 12th of March in Mumbai.

The star-studded evening turned into a nostalgic reunion of the iconic 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, as several actors associated with the blockbuster marked their presence at the happy occasion.

Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane who essayed important role in the movie were seen attending the reception.

Salman Khan looked dapper in a sharp navy-blue suit paired with a black shirt and tie, while Renuka Shahane arrived in an elegant traditional saree in shades of green and gold.

She was seen attending the reception with her actor husband Ashutosh Rana.

However, Madhuri Dixit and Mohnish Bahl, who played Pooja’s husband Rajesh in the film, were missing from the reunion at the reception.

The reception also saw several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Rani Mukerji, Tabu and many others.

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Salman Khan played Prem, the gentleman yet fun-loving younger brother of Mohnish Bahl who falls in love with Nisha, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit.

Renuka Shahane portrayed Pooja, Nisha’s elder sister, whose marriage forms the central backdrop of the story.

Anupam Kher appeared as Professor Siddharth Chaudhary, Nisha and Pooja's s father.

Talking about the iconic movie, it was produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions and released in 1994.

Known for its elaborate wedding sequences, music and strong emphasis on family values, Hum Aapke Hain Koun went onto become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

It remains a cultural milestone in Bollywood even today.

–IANS

rd/