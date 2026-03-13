March 13, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan attends ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ reunion during Barjatya wedding bash

‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ reunion at Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter’s wedding reception, Prem aka Salman Khan looks dapper

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Esha Barjatya, on the 12th of March in Mumbai.

The star-studded evening turned into a nostalgic reunion of the iconic 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, as several actors associated with the blockbuster marked their presence at the happy occasion.

Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane who essayed important role in the movie were seen attending the reception.

Salman Khan looked dapper in a sharp navy-blue suit paired with a black shirt and tie, while Renuka Shahane arrived in an elegant traditional saree in shades of green and gold.

She was seen attending the reception with her actor husband Ashutosh Rana.

However, Madhuri Dixit and Mohnish Bahl, who played Pooja’s husband Rajesh in the film, were missing from the reunion at the reception.

The reception also saw several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Rani Mukerji, Tabu and many others.

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Salman Khan played Prem, the gentleman yet fun-loving younger brother of Mohnish Bahl who falls in love with Nisha, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit.

Renuka Shahane portrayed Pooja, Nisha’s elder sister, whose marriage forms the central backdrop of the story.

Anupam Kher appeared as Professor Siddharth Chaudhary, Nisha and Pooja's s father.

Talking about the iconic movie, it was produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions and released in 1994.

Known for its elaborate wedding sequences, music and strong emphasis on family values, Hum Aapke Hain Koun went onto become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

It remains a cultural milestone in Bollywood even today.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Lisa Ray reacts to Dubai attacks, says ‘watching events unfold in our second home has been difficult’

Lisa Ray reacts to Dubai attacks, says ‘watching events unfold in our second home has been difficult’

Dia Mirza enjoys a fun session at the gym with her little companion

Dia Mirza enjoys a fun session at the gym with her little companion

'This trophy belongs to every Indian,' says Suryakumar Yadav after T20 WC glory

'This trophy belongs to every Indian, we exist because of your support & blessings: SKY

Silver, gold price ease over profit booking, consolidation trend

Gold, silver prices ease over profit booking, consolidation trend

Zareen Khan calls Pooja Bhatt her ‘woman crush everyday’

Zareen Khan calls Pooja Bhatt her ‘woman crush everyday’

US, India close to finalising critical minerals pact, says Ambassador Sergio Gor

US, India close to finalising critical minerals pact: Ambassador Sergio Gor

Milind Soman says there’s only ‘one Rajinikanth & one Amitabh Bachchan’: Nobody has achieved that kind of stardom

Milind Soman says there’s only ‘one Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’: Nobody has achieved that kind of stardom

Centre seizes illegal synthetic drugs worth Rs 47 crore and 3.5 tonne chemicals, 2 held

Centre seizes illegal synthetic drugs worth Rs 47 crore and 3.5 tonne chemicals, 2 held

New Zealand assistant coaches Ronchi, Oram granted leave for PSL stint

New Zealand assistant coaches Ronchi, Oram granted leave for PSL stint

Salim Merchant on Arijit Singh's retirement from playback: Not surprised at all

Salim Merchant on Arijit Singh's retirement from playback: Not surprised at all