Yuvraj, Harbhajan, members of cricket fraternity mourn the demise of Ex-BCCI chief I.S. Bindra

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former spinner Harbhajan Singh and members of the Indian cricket fraternity paid tribute to former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Inderjit Singh Bindra, who passed away at his residence on Sunday at the age of 84.

Bindra served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. He was a key figure in Indian cricket administration and led the Punjab Cricket Association for many years. His association with the PCA spanned over three decades, from 1978 to 2014.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of I.S. Bindra sir. A great administrator of the game whose influence I witnessed from a very young age. His vision and contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My condolences to his family,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

“A stalwart of Indian cricket administration. Our deepest condolences on the passing of former BCCI and PCA President I.S. Bindra,” IPL franchise Punjab Kings wrote on their social media.

“I S Bindra sir was a remarkable administrator who served with distinction in the Indian government and earned respect across every sphere of society. He was a massive pillar of Punjab cricket — without his vision, guidance, and unwavering support, Punjab cricket would never have reached where it is today. His contribution to Indian cricket as a whole was just as significant. He was always there for his players — ready to help, to support, and to guide them at every step.

"On a personal level, he was like a father figure to me, someone who constantly encouraged me to do the right thing in life. His wisdom and kindness shaped not just careers, but lives. This is a deeply personal loss. There will never be anyone who can truly replace you, sir. You may be gone, but the impact you have left on all of us will last forever. Rest in peace, sir,” former India and Punjab cricketer Harbhajan Singh penned on X.

Former India and Karnataka cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri I.S. Bindra. A visionary cricket administrator whose leadership and dedication played a vital role in shaping Indian cricket. His contributions to the game will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Former BCCI President and current ICC chair Jay Shah had confirmed the news on Sunday, writing, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) mourned Bindra’s passing as they wrote, “The Punjab Cricket Association mourns the passing of I. S. Bindra, a visionary administrator and former president of the BCCI and PCA. His leadership, foresight, and unwavering commitment played a pivotal role in shaping the growth and governance of Indian cricket. His legacy will continue to inspire generations within the cricketing fraternity. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

During his tenure as an administrator, Bindra significantly impacted cricket management and infrastructure, locally and beyond. In 2015, he was honoured by having the PCA Stadium in Mohali renamed the I.S. Bindra Stadium in acknowledgement of his contributions to cricket.

Besides his administrative responsibilities, Bindra gained recognition for his outspoken opinions on governance in Indian cricket. He was especially critical of the handling of the IPL 2013 corruption scandal by N. Srinivasan and the BCCI, raising concerns about the transparency and accountability of that process.

As a senior bureaucrat, Bindra played a key role in establishing India’s position in world cricket during the 1990s. Alongside Jagmohan Dalmiya, he identified commercial opportunities in television rights, leading to private broadcasters entering the scene. This shift transformed the game's financial structure and boosted India’s global presence.

Internationally, Bindra was instrumental in securing ICC rights to host major events in India. Subsequently, he served as a key adviser to the ICC President, showcasing his importance in cricket governance.

