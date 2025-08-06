Yukti Kapoor shares she was drawn to the emotional duality of her character in ‘Let's Play Game’

August 06, 2025 6:10 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Yukti Kapoor has opened up about her character in the upcoming film “Let’s Play Game,” revealing that she was particularly drawn to its emotional duality.

The actress shared that the layered nature of the role challenged her as a performer and gave her an opportunity to explore a wide range of emotions. Sharing her experience of essaying the character of Neeta, Yukti shared, “Neeta is graceful and quiet, but there’s a lot going on beneath the surface. Her strength lies in how well she hides her pain and plays her part. I was drawn to the emotional duality of her character—being vulnerable and powerful at the same time.”

Revealing how she prepared herself for the game itself, she added, “Playing cards on set reminded me of Diwali nights with my family. As kids, we all played cards casually, but I had never taken it this seriously. For this role, I had to really understand the game, and once I got the hang of it, I actually started enjoying it.”

“Apart from the shots taken, we played cards together during breaks and played for fun—it became a bonding activity for the cast. That energy made its way into the scenes, too. Even I learnt so perfectly that if I play cards with family or friends this Diwali, I’m pretty sure I’ll win,” explained Yukti.

On a related note, “Let’s Play Game” also stars Akkshith Sukhija, Dolly Chawla, Kangna Sharma, Amy Aela, and Ribbhu Mehra. The show, which will follow five top players whose secrets start to come out as the game gets more intense, will stream from 12th August 2025 on Hungama OTT.

Yukti Kapoor was recently seen in the crime thriller "Pati Patni Aur Padosan,” where she played the protagonist, Pratibha, on the show. The show, which also starred Charu Mehra and Muohit Joushi, was released on Hungama OTT on February 20.

