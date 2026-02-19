Youth will drive AI transformation, says youngest keynote speaker at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The India AI Summit in the national capital featured an inspiring address by one of its youngest keynote speakers, student Ranvir Singh Sachdeva, who spoke about blending India’s ancient philosophical traditions with modern artificial intelligence and highlighted the transformative role of youth in shaping the future.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the summit, Sachdeva, who was born in 2017, said his presentation explored how timeless Indian ideas can inform contemporary technological development. "I’m going to link ancient Indian philosophies with modern-day technologies," he said, adding that he also discussed how different countries are building their own AI models.

He noted that he presented a practical use case involving a recently released Indian AI model and explained how such innovations can contribute to economic growth. "I'm also sharing my use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I am contributing to India’s GDP," he said, underscoring the growing influence of young innovators in the digital economy.

Highlighting the rapid pace of technological change, Sachdeva stressed that artificial intelligence will most deeply impact younger generations. "It’s changing so rapidly that not only Millennials but also Generation Z and Generation Alpha will be the true changemakers," he said, describing them as digital natives who can quickly adapt to emerging technologies.

He added that decisions taken today by developers, governments, and institutions will shape how future generations live and work. "They will change and adapt to what you all build today; it will change all of our lives very much," he said.

The summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, startups, and students from India and abroad to discuss AI innovation, governance, and real-world applications across sectors.

Sachdeva’s address stood out as a reminder that the future of artificial intelligence will be driven not only by institutions but also by young minds capable of bridging tradition and technology.

As the summit continues, organisers say encouraging youth participation remains a key priority, reflecting the belief that the future of artificial intelligence will ultimately be shaped by the generation that grows up with it.

