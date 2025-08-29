August 29, 2025 5:23 PM हिंदी

Youth should lead India’s next chapter as ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Youth should lead India’s next chapter as ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday made a stirring call to the youth to lead India’s next chapter as ‘Vishwaguru Bharat.’

Addressing the gathering at ESYA, the tech fest of IIIT-Delhi, he invoked India’s grand legacy as a global knowledge hub.

“From Aryabhata’s zero, to advances in medical science and surgery, to Nalanda and Takshashila that drew seekers from across the world, this quest for knowledge is in our DNA. The largest library at Harvard pales in comparison to Nalanda. That spark still lies within us,” said Scindia.

Calling the Tech Fest a ‘launchpad to enact bold dreams,’ Scindia stressed that India’s rise rests on the shoulders of its youth.

On technology, the minister reiterated the role of AI, saying what IT did 40 years ago, AI will do today but the task is not just to build AI, it is to build ‘Responsible AI for All’ and it must elevate humanity, not dominate it.

The Minister highlighted India’s growing leadership in frontier technologies. The Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) has already invested in over 120 futuristic projects spanning quantum computing, terahertz communication, bio-nano systems, indigenous chipsets, and encrypted routers.

The minister reaffirmed India’s goal to emerge as a global leader in 6G and contribute at least 10 per cent of global patents by 2030 and the heart of this ambitious target lies within the students of India.

Scindia reminded students that India’s rise is anchored in its civilisational values, adding that "We are a country that has never raised war, that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

He urged the students to build for Bharat with solutions for the farmer awaiting precision agriculture, the child in a digital classroom, the patient in a small town relying on tele-health.

Addressing the future innovators who may study abroad, the minister appealed that they may study at the best universities, work in the best labs but must come back home and bring their knowledge, their ambition, and rebuild India into the ‘Golden Bird’ it once was by turning brain drain into brain gain.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Mukesh Ambani bets big on AI, genomics as new growth drivers

Mukesh Ambani bets big on AI, genomics as new growth drivers

‘We are all ready to compete,’ says Oman skipper Jatinder Singh ahead of maiden Asia Cup challenge

‘We are all ready to compete,’ says Oman skipper Jatinder ahead of maiden Asia Cup challenge

India's global initiatives focused on promoting interests of Global South: PM Modi

India's global initiatives focused on promoting interests of Global South: PM Modi

UP Women’s Commission condemns abusive language against PM Modi, his mother

UP Women Commission condemns abusive language against PM Modi, his mother

Singer Vishal Mishra believes that the title track for Ek Deewane KI Deewaniyat 'speaks for itself'

Singer Vishal Mishra believes that the title track for Ek Deewane KI Deewaniyat 'speaks for itself'

Stable and amicable India-China ties can have positive impact on regional, global peace: PM Modi (File image)

Stable and amicable India-China ties can have positive impact on regional, global peace: PM Modi

Daruma doll: PM Modi receives 'unique' gift during Japan visit 

Daruma doll: PM Modi receives 'unique' gift during Japan visit 

Asia Cup: Dhruv Parashar ready to spin a new chapter as big stage beckons rising UAE

Asia Cup: Dhruv Parashar ready to spin a new chapter as big stage beckons rising UAE

Manini wins first individual international medal; women's team bags silver in 50m rifle prone in Asian Shooting Championships 2025 in Skymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Asian Shooting C'ship: Manini wins first individual international medal; women's team bags silver in 50m rifle prone

India and Japan force for peace, progress and stability in Asia, world: PM Modi

India and Japan force for peace, progress and stability in Asia, world: PM Modi