'You're one of the OGs’: Kohli leads RCB's emotional farewell to long-serving physio Speechly

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid a heartfelt tribute to their long-serving head physio Evan Speechly, bringing the curtains down on an 18-year association that spanned from 2008 to 2025 and marked the end of a significant chapter in the franchise’s journey.

A familiar and respected presence behind the scenes, Speechly returned to Bengaluru for a special farewell organised by the team, where players and support staff gathered to acknowledge his immense contribution over nearly two decades.

Leading the tributes, the team’s veteran, Virat Kohli, reflected on his long-standing association with Speechly and the personal bond they had built over the years.

“I’ve probably spent the most amount of time with you in the RCB setup. You’re one of the OGs. Apart from your hard work and professionalism, the thing that will always stand out is your kindness, care, and integrity. That’s something I’ll always carry with me. To say that you’ll always be a part of this family, you always have been, and you always will be. We’ll remember you fondly forever,” the former RCB skipper said.

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, emphasised the significance of Speechly’s role within the setup, noting that the farewell was a fitting gesture to honour his legacy.

“Evan has been our lead physio for a huge amount of time. We wanted to bring him back to recognise his contribution, spend some time with him, and celebrate everything he’s done for RCB,” he said.

Clearly moved by the occasion, Speechly spoke about his deep emotional connect with the franchise and its people.

“When I walked into the hotel yesterday, it felt like coming home. So many of us have been here a long time, and RCB has always felt like family. Everyone in world cricket would love to spend even one season here, I’ve been fortunate to have had 18. I’ll always feel a part of RCB,” he said.

Throughout his tenure, Speechly worked closely with multiple generations of players, earning trust and respect within the dressing room. As RCB move forward, the farewell served as a reminder of the vital role played by those behind the scenes in shaping the team’s culture and continuity.

--IANS

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