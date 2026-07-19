'Your wishes mean the world to me': Sindhu's heartfelt response to PM Modi after Japan Open triumph

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu penned a heartfelt message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated her on becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, thanking him for his constant support to Indian sport and recalling cherished memories from their meetings following the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu scripted history on Sunday by defeating home favourite and four-time champion Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Japan Open Super 750 tournament at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. The victory ended her two-year wait for a BWF World Tour title and her seven-year drought for a Super 750 or above crown.

After the landmark triumph, Prime Minister Modi had hailed it as "a historic feat for Indian badminton", praising Sindhu's determination and saying her achievement would inspire countless young athletes across the country.

Responding to the Prime Minister's congratulatory message on X, Sindhu expressed her gratitude and reflected on the special moments they had shared over the years.

"Thank you so much, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sir. Your wishes mean the world to me," Sindhu wrote on X.

"I will never forget sharing that ice cream with you after Tokyo, that brief conversation in your office, and the many occasions before and after when I had the privilege of meeting you and being inspired by you. Those are memories I will always cherish."

The former world champion also praised the Prime Minister's work ethic, saying she had witnessed his commitment to the nation during every interaction.

"Every time I have met you, Sir, I have witnessed your incredible work ethic firsthand, always returning from one meeting, heading straight into another, often working late into the night. You truly embody what hard work, dedication, and service to the nation mean."

Sindhu concluded her message by thanking the Prime Minister for his continued encouragement of Indian athletes.

"Thank you for your unwavering support for Indian sport. Wishing you many, many years of good health and strength, Sir."

Sindhu's triumph in Tokyo came after an impressive campaign in which she defeated Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei and world No. 5 Han Yue before overcoming Yamaguchi in straight games in the final to become the first Indian to lift the prestigious Japan Open title.

--IANS

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